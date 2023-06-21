What is the Marvel movies connection? Marvel movies connection explained

Kraven the Hunter is in MCU. How did he gain his abilities? HITC explains.

We’ve seen plenty of popular actors channel their inner superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and some have even delivered their most iconic role to date in the MCU.

In the franchise’s earlier days, you may remember that Aaron Taylor-Johnson played Pietro Maximoff, aka Quicksilver, demanding a notable role in Avengers: Age Of Ultron. His character never became a prevalent favorite like Iron Man or Cap, but Aaron’s back navigating the genre thanks to Kraven The Hunter.

The trailer for the movie was released recently, and it gave audiences a good look at Kraven as well some intriguing foes. Kraven the Hunter is in the MCU, but before we get into this movie.

Kraven the Hunter is in MCU.

Kraven The Hunter doesn’t belong in the MCU. The latest film is part of Sony Spider-Man Universe and follows Venom, Venom Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius.

Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chandor is SSU’s fourth movie.

Although it’s not part of the MCU, it’s worth noting that there is some slight crossover because Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock (Venom) did have a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is an MCU movie but was distributed by Sony.

On the other hand the upcoming Kraven the hunter solo film isn’t part of MCU. This makes sense, considering Aaron already played a role in this universe.

Why did Kraven get his abilities? Marvel Comics Origin story

The characters previously explored in the SSU, which are Venom and Morbius, are adversaries to Spider-Man in Marvel Comics, and Kraven the Hunter doesn’t deviate from this pattern.

Kraven was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 in August 1964. He became Spidey’s main enemy.

Exploring his Marvel Comics backstory, Kraven—real name Sergei Kravinoff—is a Russian immigrant who fled his aristocratic origins with his family in tow, traveling to the United States in 1917 after the end of Tsar Nicholas II’s reign. His name lends itself to the fact that he’s a big game hunter, and he essentially becomes a threat to Spidey because he sees the web-slinger as the ultimate trophy catch.

If he hunts and kills Spider, he’ll consider himself the greatest of all.

However, there’s arguably some cheating going on, as Kraven consumes a strange serum that bestows upon him amplified strength, and its consumption also decelerates aging. This explains how he’s able to give Spider-Man a run for his money.

Other figures in Marvel Comics he’s associated with include Calypso and Chameleon, who will be portrayed by Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger, respectively, in Kraven The Hunter.

Speaking of the forthcoming movie, the trailer teases a revision of Kraven’s origin story, with his connection to animals helping him track his prey. Lion blood is injected into his bloodstream giving him primitive powers.

Sony’s blockbuster movie is set to be released in theaters Friday, 6th October 2023.

The movie will not be streamed simultaneously but will open exclusively in theatres. Tickets for the film will become available nearer to its release date.

SSU has also other projects on the go, including El Muerto and Madame Web. A third Venom film (as yet, untitled), is also in development.