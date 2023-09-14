What is the location of THAT flashback?

The Ryloth campaign is a 3-episode storyline that occurs at the conclusion of Season 1 of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”. Storm Over Ryloth is the first in the trilogy. It follows Ahsoka, Anakin and their space battle over the planet. Ahsoka, her clone-pilots and Anakin attempt to breach the Separatists’ blockade in order to land troops on Earth. This dangerous mission results in the deaths of several people. This is her first failure as a leader, and it’s hard for her to handle the fact that lives depend on her.

In the two final episodes, “Innocents of Ryloth”, “Liberty on Ryloth”, we see the ground-level campaign. Anakin, Ahsoka and the rest of their team are still involved in this mission even though they don’t play a large role. Mace Windu led clones as well, along with Obi Wan Kenobi. Mace Windu begins to work with Cham Syndulla during his battle. Cham is a revolutionary local leader. It’s likely that you recognize the name because it is Hera, who was played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, in “Ahsoka”. The Republic forces, along with Twi’lek Rebels, fight the Separatists over the course of an exhausting campaign and liberate the planet. It’s only a matter of time before the Imperial Empire returns and oppresses Ryloth once again.