What is the last ‘Wheel Of Fortune Episode’ of Pat Sajak?

Fans are curious about Pat Sajak's final episode after hearing that Ryan Seacrest is replacing Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune'.

It’s official! Ryan Seacrest is the new host for Wheel of Fortune, following Pat Sajak’s retirement. Pat hosted his beloved game show, The Pat Sajak Show for forty years. He announced that he was leaving on 12 June. “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Pat tweeted. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months.”

Amid news of Pat’s exit from the show, fans wondered who would take on the coveted television role. View Whoopi goldberg has admitted to wanting the hosting job. The host, Whoopi Goldberg, openly confessed that she was gunning for the hosting gig. TMZ Reports said that Ryan had begun early discussions to assume the role, only a few days after Pat announced retirement. Now, the news is public, but some may still be wondering when Pat Sajak’s final episode of the show will air.

Source: Getty Pat Sajak on “Jeopardy! Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament

Pat Sajak’s final episode airs in 2024!

Pat’s exit from Wheel of Fortune It marks the end for the popular show. Pat was able to celebrate a major victory in 2019 after breaking through the Guinness World Record The longest tenure as the host of the same game show. Pat is retiring from television after four decades. Wheel of Fortune Now, he will serve as a game show consultant.

For fans wondering when Pat’s final episode will air, there is still time to catch the adored TV personality on Wheel of Fortune. Pat will continue to host the show through 2024. Season 41 Wheel of Fortune The show will start on the 11th of September and run until 2024.

Source: Getty Ryan Seacrest at the 95th Annual Academy Awards

Ryan is thrilled to be taking over Season 42 of the popular game show. “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Ryan wrote in a statement posted to You can also Instagram. He went on to thank Pat for his continued support and provided an update on Vana White’s future on Wheel of Fortune. Adding, “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Vana White wants a new ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contract.

Despite Ryan’s apparent enthusiasm, Vana has seemingly been unhappy with her contract on Wheel of Fortune. According to New York PostVana hired high-profile attorneys after hearing that Ryan would be taking the role of host. The outlet reports that the model-turned-television personality has been making $3 million a year since 2005 and is now looking to renegotiate her contract.

Source: Getty Vanna white and Pat Sajak take photos at a recording of the “Wheel Of Fortune Celebrity Week”.