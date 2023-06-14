What is the highest kill count in the franchise?

Lee Christmas, despite his cheerful name, is responsible for the death of 280 individuals in the “Expendables’ first three films. This number is higher than the estimated 223 deaths of Sylvester Stallone’s second place mercenary Barney Ross. Statham, who is one of Hollywood’s top martial artists and action stars, is no stranger to the business.

He is a reliable right-hand to Ross in the first movie. They are always at his side, and he even gets into skirmishes when they were just doing reconnaissance on an island. The Brit, a villain’s subordinate (played by Gary Daniels), is taken out with his help. Lee is back in action in the second movie, taking on a swarm of men while dressed as a pastor in a local church, before facing Scott Adkins man-to-man in the film’s finale. In the third part, Lee continues his destructive spree, taking out several baddies at a time.

Christmas will be able to reach the milestone of 300 kills as the movie’s fourth release nears. He only needs to eliminate 20 enemies to do so. He might get steak knives as a reward for his achievement. He does love a good blade.