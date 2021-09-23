What is the Gabby Petzoldo Reddit?

THE disappearance of Gabby Petito has spread like wildfire on social media and a Reddit page has been created to discuss the case.

While online detectives are trying to solve the murder case, conspiracy theories have been circulating about the missing YouTuber.

2 The subreddit has over 100,000 members

What is the Gabby Petito Reddit page?

The Gabby Petito Reddit page is a forum called r/GabbyPetito where social media users discuss the case of the missing vlogger and analyze theories.

Since its creation on September 13, 2021 (two days after the 22 year-old disappeared), it has more than 100,000 members.

It is one of the fastest-growing subreddits dedicated to a missing person, as it went from 400 subscribers to 9,000 in just two days, according to the frontpagemetrics.com.

On September 19, 2021, moderators locked the subreddit after the FBI announced that a body found in a Wyoming national park is believed to be that of Petito.

Reddit sleuths with eagle eyes have tried many different things to solve Gabby’s death.

Information from different parties has sparked a massive list of theories, all gathered in a “megathread.”

Reddit users using their digital skills to enhance images and videos and discover deeply hidden information.

They zoom in on the photo of Laundrie’s van to see if it is damaged, double-check the van’s location using Google maps for clues or rewatch clips Gabby shared looking for answers.

There are hundreds of comments on the threads, with people sharing their theories.

The mysterious case of Petito has sparked a number of bizarre theories including one alleging she was pregnant after spotting a baby-themed Pinterest board and a “sonogram” on a dirt track near where her van was parked or another one that sees Gabby using a codeword for “danger” when texting her mom about “Stan.”

What have Reddit moderators said about the Gabby Petito page?

As more people get involved in the case, Reddit has seen a gradual increase in members.

Sunzu, one of the moderators of the subreddit told the Insider: “It is sudden, but this growth is unseen, at least for me.”

Another moderator added: “This is absolutely the fastest case of growth I have ever seen on Reddit for any type of missing persons case.

The subreddit’s creator told the outlet the purpose of the page was to “collate and distribute information.”

“I would hope that people use this enthusiasm, passion, interest, curiosity — whatever it is — to support search and rescue organizations nationwide and share other missing persons information far and wide,” Sunzu added.

Reddit is a place where crimes have been solved.

Despite the wild conspiracy theories, there has been a number of times web sleuths were actually able to assist with an investigation, reports CBS.

Walter Scott, a Black man, was shot to death by Michael Slager (South Carolina police).

Although the footage was blurred and shared online, Daniel Voshart, a cinematography student, was able to stabilize the clip.

Authorities found a piece that would prove to be critical for the case.

Another case involved a hitchhiker named Grateful Doe, who was tragically killed in a car accident. This was identified by a Redditor after more than 20 years.

