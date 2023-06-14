What is the ending of Based On A True Story?

Based On A True Story opens with a focus on the West Side Ripper. Who is the mysterious killer, and what do their identities mean for the finale? Let us explain.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Based On A True Story*

Based On A True Story from Peacock is their newest comedy thriller. It features a married couple Ava and Nathan who join forces with a serial murderer to launch a true crime podcast.

But before they can enact their plan, Ava and Nathan face the small matter of discovering the identity of Based On A True Story’s mysterious West Side Ripper.

What is the identity of the murderer in Based on a True Story?

Based On A True Story introduces Matt Pierce as the West Side Ripper (aka, West Side Ripper), a killer introduced in the first episode.

The Peacock’s first episode centers around the murder of Chloe Lake. Chloe was a bartender, who died the same evening that Nathan attended the bar she worked at with Matt, the plumber whom he had quickly become friends.

As episode 1 progresses, true crime aficionado Ava begins to piece together pieces of information that incriminate the newly arrived plumber and Nathan’s new friend.

Ava quizzes Nathan on everything he’s learned about Matt. Matt was not only seen leaving the pub shortly after Chloe but also recently moved away from his hometown because someone had died in the building where he lived.

The pair uncover further proof towards their theory when they see Matt sporting some nasty scratches on his arms that he claims were caused by his cat, only Nathan confirms that he doesn’t have a cat.

The final nail is when Ava, Nathan, and Matt learn of the blue boot covers found on the scene. Matt wears the same kind while doing his plumbing. This confirms the suspicions they have been developing.

At the beginning of episode 2, we see the events of Chloe’s murder from Matt’s point of view and it’s revealed that he is indeed the killer but he doesn’t confirm this fact to Ava and Nathan until episode 3.

The ending of Based on a True Story

The main premise of Based On A True Story centers on Ava and Nathan’s plan to host a podcast alongside the West Side Ripper.

Ava is convinced that their plan will make them rich for the rest of their lives.

Nevertheless, their plan has a few bumps. Initially the podcast has a very low audience.

Matt attends an event to garner support and convinces the attendees to pay attention after he debunks the claim of the woman who claimed to have survived the murderer.

It isn’t long until the podcast becomes a viral sensation but this only brings further issues, not least the fact that Matt grows increasingly emboldened. It’s almost as if making a narcissistic serial killer a star is a bad idea.

On social media, celebrities start to voice their criticisms of the show’s immorality. This leads hosting sites to discontinue the program.

Matters take a troubling turn when Ruby, one of Ava’s friends, works out that Matt is the killer and threatens to go to the police unless they cut her in.

Matt doesn’t approve, however, and he catches up to Ruby before she can pass on her knowledge and kills her, leaving her body for Ava and Nathan to clear up.

Set up for season 2.

Based On A True Story leaves viewers with a double-cliffhanger, which will make them want to see what happens.

After having Ruby’s body unceremoniously dumped on them, Ava and Nathan successfully manage to dispose of the corpse by taking it to a construction site and having the body covered in concrete.

Despite thinking that they’re in the clear, there’s another twist in Ava and Nathan’s story as they are caught by Simon, Ruby’s unstable husband, while cleaning up her blood.

Meanwhile, we see Matt having a romantic encounter with Ava’s younger sister Tory. Tory had been heard earlier criticizing the assailant, and fans fear for her safety.

The two scenes that end in frustration are not resolved, and hint at the possibility of a continuation of the story in a new season if Peacock decides to renew the series.

The series has yet to be renewed for season 2 but owing to the immediate popularity of Based On A True Story and the positive reception towards the show, we’re hopeful that it won’t be long before we get a renewal announcement.

Based On A True Story available now to stream on Peacock Released on June 8th, 2023.

MORE TV Stories