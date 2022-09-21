What is the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer’s?

Some degree of cognitive decline and memory loss is normal as you get older, but Alzheimer’s disease is more severe. Alzheimer’s causes rapid decline in mental function. Healthline). They might have trouble recalling new information and may eventually lose the ability for conversation or to dress themselves. Alzheimer’s disease symptoms include memory loss, mood swings, changes in behavior and poor judgment. There are three major stages of Alzheimer’s disease: mild, moderate, and severe. Each stage is unique and has its own set of symptoms (via The Alzheimer’s Association).

Mild memory loss and cognitive problems may occur in the initial stages of Alzheimer’s disease. People may have difficulty remembering recent information or carrying on conversations. As the disease progresses they might lose their ability to talk and write. The disease can progress to the point where people are unable or unwilling to care for themselves. They may need assistance around the clock. There is no specific test that can diagnose Alzheimer’s. A person’s medical history, symptoms, and the results of a neurological and physical exam will all be considered by doctors. Brain imaging tests like MRI or PET scan may be used to check for changes in the brain. All of this information is reviewed and a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease can be made.