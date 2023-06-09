What is the date of ‘The Kardashians Season 3’? –– What’s Going to Happen?

Fans are wondering how Season 3 will conclude, given all the drama that surrounds the sisters. Learn more about the show here. Source: Hulu

This season, Season 3, of The Kardashians Fans are already speculating on how this season is going to end, given all the drama that surrounds the sisters. There’s plenty of drama in the world, whether it’s Kim Kardashian and her ongoing fight with Kourtney or Kendall’s dirty new romance with Bad Bunny. When will it be the final? Season 3 is coming up.

When will ‘The Kardashians: Season 3’ be ending?

On July 27, 2023, the drama will come to an end. The sisters’ mother and the rest of the family, including boyfriends and ex-lovers, will bring the drama to an exciting conclusion on July 27th, 2023. What’s the outcome? So let’s speculate wild!

Can Kourtney’s and Kim’s feud be resolved?

Their press interviews suggest that there is still a lot of bad blood between them. Since years, neither of them have agreed on anything. They came to blows during the last season of Watching Keeping up with The Kardashians is a great way to keep in touch. Kourtney’s absence from the show, and what they perceived as her laziness. This season, Kendall has told Kim that Kourtney believes that because of Kim’s collab with Dolce & Gabbana directly after her wedding, she has “stripped her wedding vibes from her.”

In a sneak peek, Kourtney said, “People think that it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not.” Kim told Kris that they wanted her to design a collection. Kim said to Kris, “I don’t want to do it so soon after Kourtney and Kourtney got married. I would like to wait an year.” Kim felt that the opportunity to collaborate with Kourtney was rare, despite her initial concern about Kourtney.

“My mom has known Dolce & Gabbana for a long time and they were always asking me — even before the wedding — if we could do a book,” she explained. “Kourtney Travis and just worked with [Domenico] Dolce was the theme of her entire wedding. It was then, after the wedding that I received a call from them asking me to be creative director of their Milan fashion event. This is a great opportunity and I wouldn’t miss it.”

The appearance of the The Day Before Today Kim alluded to the problem by describing Season 3 as “most emotional and frustrated internally within the family.” Do you think there will be a big fight between them? What will happen remains to see.

Khloe will she ever get rid of Tristan Thompson?

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kim Kardashian pictured together

Khloe has been urged to dump Tristan by fans since the first cheating incident. Khloe seems to be hell-bent on coparenting her ex with whom she has a philandering relationship, but this doesn’t indicate that the two are getting back together. Khloe sets the record straight in Episode 3 of Season 3.