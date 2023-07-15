What is the cast for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

Who are Skye, Julia and the rest of The Summer I Turned Pretty cast members? HITC explores.

Just in time, The Summer I Turned Pretty has returned to brighten up the fandom’s July, although that doesn’t mean that you won’t be shedding a few rainy tears as Belly’s journey of love and discovery continues. Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video premiered Friday, July 14, 2023. It offered audiences three relatable episodes, followed by weekly single-episode releases. There’s already a lot to digest, including some exciting new cast members. Although they’re new to the show, they’re certainly not new to screens. What actors play Skye and Julia on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

What is the name of Skye’s character in The Summer I Turned Pretty cast?

Skye, Julia’s non-binary child and Conrad and Jeremiah’s cousin, is played by acclaimed actress Elsie Fisher.

She has appeared on the screen as a 20-year old American since 2009. Her first appearance was in a 2009 episode of Medium, where she played Young Bridgette. Most notably, she came onto the radar of film fans in Bo Burnam’s directorial feature debut Eighth Grade in 2018, in which she played the central role of Kayla Day.

Since then, movie roles have included Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Lila), Family Squares (Cassie), My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Abby Rivers), and 25 Cents Per Minute (Grace).

Voice roles also include Despicable Me (Agnes), The Axe Murders Of Villisca (Ina), and The Addam’s Family (Parker). Castle Rock fans will also recognize her as Joy Wilkes.

What is the role of Julia in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

Julia, Skye’s mother and Susannah’s half-sister, is played by none other than 57-year-old American actress Kyra Sedgwick.

Kyra, on the contrary, is more of an experienced actress. Elsie may be a rising superstar who’s constantly expanding her skill set by taking on a variety of diverse roles. She’s perhaps best known for playing Brenda Leigh Johnson in The Closer, the TNT drama that ran for seven seasons from 2005 to 2012.

If you’re not a The Closer fan, then maybe you’ve seen her elsewhere; Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Madeline Wuntch), Call Your Mother (Jean Raines), and Ten Days In The Valley (Jane Sadler).

It’s not all TV though, with notable movie performances including The Woodsman (Vicki), Phenomenon (Lace Pennamin), The Edge Of Seventeen (Mona), Man On A Ledge (Suzie Morales), and Gamer (Gina Parker Smith).

‘I wanted to build out a bit of the history’

Jenny Han is the creator of The Jenny Han Series and also author of its books. Addressed In an interview with W Magazine she discussed the new characters that will be appearing in Season 2.

“I wanted to build out a bit of the history around the house, and also get to see some of Susannah’s family that we haven’t met yet. To be able to feel her presence in different ways.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty is not about Skye or Julia, but this mother-child pair helps to reinforce a key element.

“I would say that the show is a lot about mothers and daughters,” Jenny explained. “In losing Susannah, we still get to have that motherly force in a house, it’s just a different, kind of more antagonistic one.”

Amazon Prime Video exclusively streams The Summer I Turned Pretty.

