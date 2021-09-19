What is the Boston skinny home and what was its price?

BOSTON’S infamous “skinny house” is located at 44 Hull Street in the North End.

The house was sold for more than the asking price after just a few weeks.

2 The sale of the Boston skinny house closed on September 16, 2021 Credit: AP

What is the Boston skinny house?

The Boston skinny house, also referred to as a “spite house,” is a 1,100 square feet house that is only 10 feet wide.

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom house is well-known for its small dimensions.

The Boston Globe reports that the extremely narrow four-story house has “uncontested distinction of being the narrowest house in Boston.”

While the history of it has not been confirmed, it is said to have been built by a brother who returned home after serving in the Civil War to find his brother had built a house on the shared land given to them by their father.

It is believed that the house was built out of spite to block the sun and his brother’s view towards the harbor.

What was the price of the house?

Zillow, an online marketplace for real estate, reports that the house was initially listed in August at $1.2 million. But when the deal finally closed the new owners paid $1.25million. This is $50,000 more than the asking.

The home was originally purchased in 2017 for $900,000.

“We got a lot offers,” Carmela Laurella, president of CL Properties, told the Boston Globe in an interview. “It does look bigger when you go in. It has a special feel to it.”

She told the media outlet that she wasn’t surprised that it sold as quick as it did after the company posted on Facebook that they had “received multiple offers and went under agreement for over list price in less than one week.”

At this time, it is unknown who bought the property.

2 The skinny house is only 10 feet wide. Credit: Alamy

What is a spite house?

A spite house is a structure that has been modified or constructed to cause irritation to neighbors or landowners.

Although the origins of the first spite house are not known, it dates back to 1716. It has a similar story to the skinny house.

Thomas Wood, who allegedly built the house to block his brother’s view from the Salem Sound following a dispute over land, is believed to have done so.

It is located in Marblehead Massachusetts, at the intersection Of Gas House Lane and Orne Street.