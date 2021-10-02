What is the best way for Cody Rigsby or Cheryl Burke to compete on DWTS even though they tested positive for COVID.

According to Us WeeklyParticipating in the event will be Cody Rigsby, Cheryl Burke, and Cody Rigsby “Dancing With the Stars”In a manner that is reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic: virtually. Burke and Rigsby will perform and record their routines remotely, as well as separately. According to the outlet, Burke was on “Good Morning America”She will be displaying her transformation of her living room on October 1st. “Look at that,”She said. “I’ve turned our living room into a ballroom.”

Burke and Rigsby talked with Us Weekly and other outlets via Zoom after Monday’s episode. They speculated on the future of the competition. Burke didn’t let COVID-19 stop Burke from persevering. “We still have to do a cha cha, obviously, and we need to represent the challenge which is cha cha content,”She said. “But there’s a lot where we are using the whole floor, like, the whole ballroom for sure.”She continued, “I’m gonna be the ultimate ‘Dance Mom’ right over here [from home]. I’m really good at it, it comes naturally.”Cheryl and Cody, we wish you all the best!