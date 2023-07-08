What is the AI Pregnant Filter on TikTok? It’s eerie and realistic!

Filters that use AI to change your appearance in really realistic ways are all the rage right now and there’s a new one entertaining people on TikTok. The effect makes it look like you’re pregnant and it’s the wildest thing you’ll see all week.

The Pregnant Filter is one of many artificial intelligence effects. Other ones include the Barbie Filter, which transforms you into a Mattel doll and the Wedding Dress Filter that lets you imagine yourself as a wedding dress. The Pregnant Filter is mind-blowing, and here’s how to do it…

TikTok’s Pregnant Filter is taking over

The crazy pregnant effect uses computer technology to make it look like you’re expecting a baby – and it’s hyper-realistic!

All you have to do is upload a series of photos of yourself and the filter will place your face onto a pregnant model, making it look like you’re almost full term.

If you’ve ever wanted to see what you’d look like pregnant, look no further. It can also be used to play pranks and tricks.

TikTok’s Pregnant Filter: How to use it

Download Remini first, as it has the free AI-based photo enhancement app that contains this filter. Then, follow these steps…

FacePlay is a similar app that allows you to achieve the same result.

CapCut Video: How to create it?

If you want to make the before and after video everyone is doing on TikTok that switches between the normal photo and the pregnant one, you’ll need to download another app called CapCut. Then, here’s what to do…