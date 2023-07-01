What is the age of Indiana Jones and does he ever die in Dial Of Destiny?

Does Indiana Jones die in Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny? HITC investigates.

Even Harrison Ford’s most ardent fans thought that after watching Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008), it was time to retire their wisecracking adventurer and archaeologist. However, here we are 15 years later seeing Indy doing his thing and doing it well—very well—in a fifth and final installment. Joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, there’s a lot to love about the part-time professor’s return, but the actor’s age has extended to questions about the character himself. What is the age of Indiana Jones? Does he ever die in Indiana Jones & The Dial Of Destiny?

How old was Indiana Jones when he starred in The Dial Of Destiny?

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny starts with a quick flashback of 1944. A 45-year old Indy has been captured by Nazis in Europe during World War II. However, the majority of the movie takes place in 1969, in which we’re reunited with a 70-year-old Indiana Jones as he prepares to retire from his professor role at the nearby college.

In the film’s chronology Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, the main character was an Indy aged 58, as opposed to the 37-year-old Indy in the Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

Harrison is 10 years older than the character he played in The Dial Of Destiny. He was born in 1942 on 13th July.

While the ages of the actor and character don’t match, the chronology of the franchise and the years that Crystal Skull and Dial Of Destiny are set meant that the writers had to make the character younger than Harrison.

There are major spoilers ahead

What happens to Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny?

Indy survives the events of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, living to tell the tale as the final frame of the movie concludes Harrison’s five-film run as the beloved character.

He is shot in the final act, but he recovers and shares a beautiful moment with his loved ones.

The film’s ending features a shared scene between Indy, played by Karen Allen, and Marion as they recall scenes from Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

‘I wanted to take us all the way’

Dial Of Destiny director Dial and the central actor were both recently arrested by Entertainment Tonight and opened up about how grateful they are to deliver this grand finale for one of the medium’s most loved protagonists.

“To find myself, not only being lucky enough to be a movie director, but to be a movie director who’s collaborating with his heroes on a personal level, yes, feels like an honor,” James explained. “And to have it be so warm, and such a wonderful experience, was really one of the thrills of my life.”

Harrison agreed, adding that he always wanted “a final chapter” for Indy. “For Indiana Jones, I wanted to see him at the end of his career, at the end of the road that we’ve established. We’ve taken him part of the way, I wanted to take us all the way.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has now been released in cinemas.