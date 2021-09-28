What is Sepsis, how can it be diagnosed and what are the signs and symptoms?

SEPSIS is the primary cause of death from infection around the world, claiming around 40,000 lives in the UK each year.

It’s more than breast, bowel and prostate cancers combined. This is all you need to know.

1 Sepsis, also known as blood poisoning, is a condition that is always triggered by another infection – be it a viral, bacterial, fungal or parasitic infection Credit: Getty Images

What is sepsis?

Sepsis is always caused by infection.

It is not contagious and can’t be passed from person-to-person.

Most often the culprit is an infection we all recognise – pneumonia, urinary infections (UTIs), skin infections, including cellulitis, and infections in the stomach, for example appendicitis.

A minor cut will typically cause the skin to become reddened and warm.

This is an indication that the body’s immune systems has reacted and released white blood cells to the area to kill the bacteria.

The tissues around the cut are clotified by the white blood cells and platelets.

As blood vessels expand to allow more blood flow, they become leaky. This allows infection-fighting cells to escape the blood and get into the tissues.

This leads to inflammation, also known as red, warm swelling.

This system is activated when there is sepsis.

The inflammation, which is usually seen around minor cuts, spreads throughout the body, affecting healthy tissue, and even organs.

The immune system, which is the body’s defense mechanism, overreacts to attack the body.

It can lead to organ failure, which can be fatal, and septichock.

Sepsis can be caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi, but the most deadly is bacteria.

This condition is still a leading cause for death in developing countries.

Known by its colloquial name “blood poisoning”, sepsis is also often referred to as a “flesh-eating disease”.

What is septicaemia?

Both septicaemia and sepsis refer to blood infections that are usually caused by bacteria.

Although they are both closely related, there are a few differences.

Sepsis refers to your body’s reaction to severe infections. Septicaemia refers directly to the infection.

According to the NHS, sepsis can affect multiple parts of the body or even the entire body without causing blood poisoning or septicaemia.

“Sepsis can also be caused by viral or fungal infections, although bacterial infections are by far the most common cause.”

What are the three stages in sepsis

Sepsis is a condition that affects the entire body in three stages.

Stage One

An infection invades a specific part of the body – pneumonia affects the lungs, for example – triggering the immune system into action.

The bacteria and viruses that cause infection enter the bloodstream and release toxins and germs.

SIRS (systemic inflammation response syndrome) is a result of this inflammatory response.

Stage Two

Individual organs throughout the body become affected and begin to deteriorate.

Organ failure may occur in extreme cases.

Stage Three

More than one organ stops functioning, and the patient experiences cardio-circulatory failure that leads to a sudden drop in blood pressure.

This is more commonly known as septichock.

Who is most at-risk from sepsis

Sepsis is a condition which doesn’t discriminate. It can affect anyone, old or young, healthy or not.

As with many life-threatening illnesses, the most vulnerable are newborns, young children and the elderly, as well as anyone with a weakened immune system.

Although it can affect anyone, men are more vulnerable than women. Black people are more at-risk than white. The very young and very elderly are most likely to be affected.

People with weakened immune systems are more at risk for developing diabetes, kidney disease, liver disease, or Aids.

People who have had severe burns, or suffered from physical injury are at greater risk of this life-threatening condition.

You should not ignore signs of sepsis.

If you, a loved one, or in the case of medical professionals their patient, feels “severely sick”, doesn’t appear to be themselves and shows any of the following symptoms, sepsis should be suspected:

weakness

loss of appetite

fever and chills

thirst

difficult or rapid breathing

rapid heart rate

low blood pressure

low urine output

If a person is suffering these symptoms and they are thought to have suffered an infection – pneumonia, abdominal infection, urinary infection, or a wound – sepsis is a likely cause.

How can you avoid sepsis?

It is important to treat sepsis as a medical emergency if you suspect that someone close to you is suffering.

Imagine the response you would have to a stroke, heart attack, or major car accident. Call 999 immediately.

The chances of survival in sepsis depend on the speed at which medical intensive care is provided.

A patient’s chances of surviving sepsis are greatly affected by how long it takes for them to receive medical treatment.

A NHS watchdog said that patients with at least one sign of severe sepsis should be seen by a senior physician within 60 minutes.

It is an infection-triggered condition that can be prevented by preventing the initial infection.

How can we stop the spread of infections?

Vaccinations

Vaccinating children against various illnesses can help protect not only them but also their grandparents.

The most vulnerable to a strain known as pneumococcus are the elderly and young.

This vicious strain can cause pneumonia, middle ear infections, meningitis and even sepsis.

Vaccinating babies and young children results in “herd immunity”, preventing infections from taking hold within communities, and spreading rapidly through the population.

Antibiotic use must be restricted

Antibiotic resistance is a growing health concern the world over.

Overuse of antibiotics over decades has caused a dramatic increase in resistance to the medication-resistant bacteria.

This means that even minor infections can turn into deadly diseases.

It is crucial that antibiotics are used only when absolutely necessary and that the correct antibiotic is prescribed for the specific infection. This will prevent it from happening again.

It is also important to limit the time that antibiotics are prescribed. Taking them for extended periods can lead to resistance building.

Wash those hands

Poor hygiene increases the risk of picking up infections.

In areas that lack resources, the risk of poor hygiene becomes more severe.

Even simple tasks like giving birth and caring for wounds can prove fatal in these parts.

Promoting good hygiene and hand washing can help save many lives by reducing the risk of developing sepsis.

Sepsis is on the rise.

Sepsis is a greater threat than meningitis.

The rise has prompted the head of the UK Sepsis Trust to urge all parents to be as vigilant for sepsis as meningitis.

Around 123,000 people are diagnosed with sepsis each year in England.

According to NHS England, the condition is responsible for 37,000 deaths annually.

And according to The UK Sepsis Trust every year in the UK 250,000 people are affected by sepsis; 52,000 people die because of it (1,000

which are children) and 60,000 suffer permanent, life-changing after effects.