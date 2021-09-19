What is Queen Elizabeth like behind the scenes?

Scott Methven, former Sovereign’s Piper — aka the holder responsible for playing the queen’s bagpipes — revealed to People in an interview that Queen Elizabeth is a very warm and approachable person. Methven was a resident with Elizabeth all four years of her tenure, 2015 to 2019. Methven noted that Elizabeth would make jokes while he was on duty with her and was a “typical sort of granny” throughout their time together.

Methven’s personal tragedy of losing his wife to cancer and her eventual death was a tragic event that required Queen Elizabeth to show compassion and empathy. “I just couldn’t believe it,” Methven shared his thoughts about his wife’s diagnosis. “I went back to the castle and the queen’s equerry said, ‘How’s Morven? Is everything OK?’ And I just said ‘No. She’s going to die.”

Methven was then advised by the queen to take a leave from his duties. She also told him that her family would care for his children while he was gone. After he was unable to perform his duties, army officials asked her not to fire him. “To have someone of that position do that … she was just brilliant,” He stated.

Methven quit his job as Sovereign’s Piper in 2019 after his wife died to take care of his kids. Elizabeth still keeps in touch with Methven via text messages. “It’s very endearing really,” He also added. “All the way through this the queen was absolutely fantastic.”