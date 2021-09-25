Did Justin Bieber use his acceptance speech at the VMAs to send a secret message to QAnon? According to some believers of the far-right conspiracy theory, that’s exactly what happened at the 2021 VMA ceremony. So what’s going on between Justin Bieber and QAnon?

What is QAnon?

The QAnon conspiracy theory began in October 2017 and has since gathered in millions of people believing its ideas. The conspiracy theory claims that Satanic pedophilic pedophiles run a global system of child sex trading. QAnoners also believe that this group conspired against Donald TTrump’sterm in office. Trump is at the core of many of the group’s bigroup’sheories and beliefs.

One of QAnon’s prQAnon’sheories is that Donald Trump is an American hero who saves the world from the demented sex offenders. When Trump claimed he would “drain the swamp,” QAnoners took”it as evidence h” was referring to the evil pedophiles who run the world. The group assumes that all members, including Joe Biden and Barack Obama of the Democratic Party, are key players in Trump’s conspiracy against America.

‘ProTrump’sJustin Bieber Supporting QAno’

Afte’ Justin Bieber won the MTV Video Music Award for Artist of the Year, the Candian pop star did something almost every winner does; he gave an acceptance speech. But shortly after the VMAs, QAnoners alleged Bieber used his acceptance speech to give a secret nod to former President Donald Trump. According to QAnoners, when Bieber used the common phrase “the best is yet to come,” it was eviden”e he was in alliance wit” Trump.

“I just wanted to say that music is such”an amazing opportunity and outlet to be able to reach people. I look around here, and I see so many beautiful faces,” Bieber, visibly moved, made some obser”ations during his speech. Shortly after, the singer said, “I do believe that the best is ye” to come.”

While Trump was running for president”in 2020, he also used the phrase a few times. Trump is quoted using the exact phrase twice during the 2020 State of the Union address. He used it while accepting the Republication nomination. It was also during his farewell speech after losing. For QAnoners, the fact that Trump and Bieber used the exact phrase in their speeches proves their alliance.

Is Any Of This True

The conspiracy theories of QAnon are just that, theories. In the past, the group has attempted to prove its beliefs wrong by making loose connections with circumstantial proof. But let’s think logically for a second. Whalet’sson would Justin Bieber have to be connected to this group? This story is devoid of any truth.