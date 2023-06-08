What is Peni Parker canon in Across The Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse sees the return of Peni Parker but she’s no longer the fun-loving kid we met in Into The Spider-Verse which has left fans asking what happened to her and what her ‘canon event’ was.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse*

It’s been an agonizing five years since the groundbreaking Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse leapt onto our screens and at long last, its highly anticipated sequel has finally arrived in the form of Across The Spider-Verse.

The film expands on the concepts introduced in 2018’s original film as it sends Miles Morales out into the multiverse where he discovers a whole new meaning to being Marvel’s webhead through the introduction of canon events.

On his latest adventure, Miles crosses paths with Peni Parker once again but she’s much more world weary than when we last saw her which has prompted questions about what happened to her and if she’s suffered a canon event prior to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

What does Across The Spider-Verse mean by a canon?

A canon event is a moment in the life of every Spider-Person that must happen in order to make them the hero they’re meant to become.

The most obvious of these is the death of Uncle Ben which is a tragedy that befalls many a Spider-Man, notably both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the character, as it teaches them the lesson that with great power, comes great responsibility.

Into The Spider-Verse, meanwhile, saw Miles Morales lose his Uncle Aaron – aka the Prowler, after he was shot by Kingpin.

Thanks to Miguel O’Hara’s Spider-Man 2099, Miles learns that a Spider-Person’s life consists of several of these canon events, such as the death of a best friend, an alternate family member besides Uncle Ben or the tragic loss of a love interest.

Realizing that his father’s life could soon be on the line as well, Miles vows to disobey Miguel’s orders not to interfere with canon events so that he can save his dad.

What is the canon of Peni Parker?

Peni Parker’s life is dominated by two major canon events: the death of her father (which was mentioned in Into The Spider-Verse) and that of Aunt May in her comics.

When we see Peni in Across The Spider-Verse, she’s no longer the fun-filled kid we first met in 2018’s Spider-Verse film, instead coming across as much more world-weary.

If Peni Parker’s story matches up with that in the comics, then it’s highly likely that she has experienced the second of her tragic canon events in the 16 months that have passed between the events of Into The Spider-Verse and its sequel.

This would explain why she’s so downcast in Across The Spider-Verse, especially if she has doubts about Miguel’s orders to allow canon events to happen.

The death of Peni Parker’s Aunt May explored

After the death of her dad, Peni took the SP//dr suit and was adopted by Aunt May’s version of Uncle Ben.

In the Edge Of Spider-Geddon series of comics, after Peni has returned to her home world, she meets a girl called Addy Brock who pilots her mech suit, VEN#m.

VEN#m becomes sentient and malfunctions as the plot advances, eventually consuming Addy.

Aunt May tries to fix the issue with the mechsuit but she is also tragically devoured by VEN#m.

