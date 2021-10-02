What Is The Net Worth Of Rock Star David Lee Roth’s ?

ROCKSTAR David Lee Roth was the lead singer for Van Halen.

His fans were shocked when the singer announced, on October 1, 2021, that he was leaving the band.

David Lee Roth is an international rockstar

What is David Lee Roth’s net worth?

According to estimates, David Lee Roth, 66 years old, has a net worth estimated at $60million. Celebrity Net Worth.

He has made most of his fortune performing with Van Halen.

The tour revenue of the band was more than $93million, making it the most successful North American tour ever.

David is most well-known for his time with Van HalenCredit: Redferns

Who is David Lee Roth

David is a singer, composer, and former radio personality.

David performed with Van Halen and was a successful solo artist. He released much RIAA-certified Gold, Platinum, and Blue albums.

Van Halen gave him three periods of time, one in 1994, the other in 1996, and another from 2006 to 2020.

David was inducted as a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The musician is also an emergency medical technician licensed in New York.

David was never married. It is not known if he’s currently in a relationship.

It is not known whether he ever had any children.

What did David Lee Roth have to say about VanHalen’ss retirement?

David revealed the shocking news during a phone interview. Las Vegas Review-Journal He said that he was retiring and that he was throwing in his shoes. I’m retiring.”This is the first and only official announcement. …You’ve’e got the news. Share it with everyone.

Add: “I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows.”

According to the singer’s statement, his five Las Vegas shows will be his last.

VanHalen’ss era is over at MandalayBay’ss House of Blues in January.

For new year’s Eve to January 8, 2022, the band will be performing multiple shows.

Tickets will be on sale starting Saturday, October 2 at 10 a.m.

David claimed that the shows will be reminiscent of the old Van Halen days.”I’ve got a band that is doing what Al and I used to call a”block” that means 75 rehearsals for one show” ” David said. “We are bringing it in classic VH style. Alex and I are the only versions; that was his message. There is no other variation. There is no torch being passed. There is no other side to this coin. This is classic, in-your-face Van Halen” ” He added.”I’ve given you allI’ve’e got to give.It’s’s been an incredible, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody.I’ll’l miss you all. Stay frosty”