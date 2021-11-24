What is my NHS number, and how can I find it?

There is a new password or code for everything these day, and that includes your health.

It is helpful to have your NHS number as it makes things such as booking appointments and registering for Covid tests easier.

It’s simple to get your NHS number.

It’s spaced as three numbers, followed immediately by three more and then followed by four. So it should look like 485 777 3456.

It is easiest to locate it online. However, if that’s not possible then it will be available on any letter sent by the NHS.

This could be an appointment note or a prescription.

Your GP can also give you the NHS number.

The NHS number can be very useful as it allows nurses and doctors to connect you with your medical records.

For example, if you need help calling 111, they will be able find you faster if your NHS number is known.

How to get your NHS Number online

You will first need to visit the NHS website.

You will then need to click on the green button “Start” to take you to the next page. Here you will need to enter your first name and second name.

It is important to use your full name, and the one you have registered with your GP, rather than a nickname.

After you have completed your name, click on Continue to fill in your birth date.

Next, enter your postcode. Then you’ll need to verify your answers.

Then, you will be able to amend the changes, or click on Continue if all goes well.

Next, you can choose how to receive your NHS number. This can be done by email, text or postal mail.

If you clicked on text message or email, it should arrive instantly and be in your mailbox under ‘NHS-Find your NHS number’.

You can choose to have your NHS number sent by mail. It should arrive at your home in five days.

If it isn’t, you should contact your GP.

However, if you don’t have the correct information at the beginning (email and address), then you won’t be able get your NHS number.

Instead, you’ll be able find it in the NHS App. Register if you have never used it before.

