What is Kourtney’s due date? What Fans Should Know

Kourtney Kourtney revealed her pregnancy while attending a Blink 182 show, which led many people to ask about the date she will give birth and whether or not she’s pregnant.

After that shocking reveal, people began to wonder about Kourtney and her due date. We know a few things about her estimated due date.

What is Kourtney’s expected date of birth?

Kourtney made an adorable announcement at her concert, but she didn’t give much information on when exactly the baby was born or how long Kourtney had been pregnant. We don’t know much, so it is anyone’s guess as to when Kourtney will be giving birth. Kourtney probably wouldn’t announce her pregnancy until the end of at least the 1st trimester.

The baby may be born in winter or fall if Kourtney has been pregnant for at least 3 months. It is likely that the due date will fall in the final few months of this year. November may be the most probable month. We can only speculate about when Kourtney will give birth. We will not know when Kourtney’s due date until Travis shares more information.

Kourtney has recently introduced a bump to Instagram.

Kourtney revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in June 2023. Although different women may show their baby bumps at a later date, this was a clue to the possible due date. This was just one photo in a post that served as Kourtney’s Instagram pregnancy announcement. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kourtney wrote alongside the post.

It will be their first together but seventh overall. Kourtney has three children — Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10; and Reign Disick, 8 — with ex Scott Disick. Travis has three children with his ex-Shanna Moakler: Landon Barker (19), daughter Alabama Barker (17), and stepdaughter Atiana de La Hoya (24). Travis and Kourtney are very outspoken about their wish to become parents together.

Kourtney and Travis confirmed in 2022 that they were looking into IVF to get pregnant. Kourtney stated that if possible, she’d love to have one more child or two. “I think when you find love that you can’t live without and there’s still a chance — she’s in her early 40s — I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby,” Kourtney’s sister Kim said during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.