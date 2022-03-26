What is it like to fly a Jetpack in real life

Jetpacks are a long-standing symbol of the modern age. “the future,”They are actually already there!

Technology has improved a lot since the 1960s when it first appeared.

What’s it like to fly a jetpack in flight? Victoria Recano, Inside Edition reporter, was sent to JetPack Aviation in Moorpark (California).

“The thing that makes it safe is the remote control system. So no matter what the trainee does, we can take control away from them,”David Mayman.

It’s the only place in the world that makes high-powered jetpacks and trains people how to use them. Mayman states that you can reach 30 feet with their jetpacks.

