What is it like to fly a Jetpack in real life

What is it like to fly a Jetpack in real life
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Jetpacks are a long-standing symbol of the modern age. “the future,”They are actually already there! 

Technology has improved a lot since the 1960s when it first appeared. 

What’s it like to fly a jetpack in flight? Victoria Recano, Inside Edition reporter, was sent to JetPack Aviation in Moorpark (California).

“The thing that makes it safe is the remote control system. So no matter what the trainee does, we can take control away from them,”David Mayman.

It’s the only place in the world that makes high-powered jetpacks and trains people how to use them. Mayman states that you can reach 30 feet with their jetpacks. 

You can see the demonstration in the video player above.

Latest News

Previous articleA Former Chef explains What “Spencer” Did Wrong About the Royal Family

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact