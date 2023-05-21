What is in the “Daughter of the Dragon” drink on “Selling Sunset?”

Netflix Chelsea Lazkani, star of “Selling Sunset”, orders the drink ‘Daughter of the Dragon.’

It’s not uncommon for the show to feature scenes of the realtors with their significant others on dates, especially at restaurants. However, Chelsea’s drink from Episode 5 of Selling Sunset Season 6 is a first when it comes to drink orders that we are buzzing about — literally!

What exactly is a Daughter of the Dragon drink? Here’s what we know about the restaurant’s signature drink and how long it’s been available at the Beverly Hills hotspot.

What are the ingredients in the ‘Daughter of the Dragon’ drink featured on ‘Selling Sunset’?

Named after actress Anna May Wong, the drink featured on the show is made of Thai Chili Infused Tito's Vodka, Cointreau, grenadine, simple syrup, and lemon juice. A Blog entry also confirmed that bartenders use liquid-nitrogen-cooled coupe glasses to serve the beverage if things aren't too busy.

The episode 5 of the latest series of Selling Sunset, it is unclear if Chelsea’s drink was served in a liquid-nitrogen-cooled coupe glass. However, Chelsea was enjoying the drink and conversation with Jeff — more than half of her drink was gone by the end of the scene.

The signature ‘Daughter of the Dragon’ drink has been around long before ‘Selling Sunset’.

Selling Sunset First premiered on Netflix March 2019, but Daughter of the Dragon In July 2018, the addition of a new drink to the menu was revealed. Anna May Bar, which will open in Crustacean’s Crustacean restaurant 2022, has officially added the Anna May drink to its menu.

For anyone who wants to order this drink, it’s important to go to the Beverly Hills restaurant and not one of its other LocationsOne must adhere to a rigid Dress code Entry is only possible with the right attire. The banned outfits are athletic shorts and flip-flops.