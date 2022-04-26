What is Hepatitis, what are the symptoms of Hepatitis E and how could people have been infected by shellfish in Scotland?

HEPATITIS causes inflammation of the liver after a viral infection.

It can become very serious, so it’s good to familiarise yourself with the signs and symptoms.

What is Hepatitis?

Hepatitis is an umbrella term describing inflammation of the liver.

It can be the result of heavy drinking or a viral infection.

There are several different types of the disease which are caused by different viruses and are treated in different ways.

What are the symptoms of hepatitis?

For short-term hepatitis there are often no symptoms so it can be hard to know that you are suffering from the condition.

But – according to the NHS – if symptoms do develop they may include:

muscle pain

fever

tiredness

feeling sick

loss of appetite

itchy skin

dark urine or pale

grey coloured poo.

Long-term hepatitis can also develop without any symptoms, until the liver fails completely, so it is sometimes only caught in blood tests.

In early 2022, children started suffering with a mysterious hepatitis outbreak, with dozens of kids all over the world being struck down.

There have been 114 cases reported in Britain since March alone – more than double a normal year’s worth.

Experts investigating the outbreak said the majority of kids have experienced diarrhoea and nausea.

Is there a Hepatitis vaccine?

There is a vaccination available for Hepatitis A.

This is rerecorded if you are at high risk of infection or if you’re travelling to a country where the disease is common; the Indian subcontinent, Africa, Central and South America, the Far East and Eastern Europe.

There is also a vaccination available in the UK for Hepatitis B which is recommended for people in high risk groups.

High risk groups include health care workers, people who inject drugs, men who have sex with men and children whose mothers are infected.

There is currently no vaccine for Hepatitis C, D or E.

What is Hepatitis E?

There are lots of different types of the viral infection, but Hepatitis E is now the most common cause of short-term hepatitis in the UK.

The virus is mainly associated with the consumption of under-cooked meat, game or shellfish.

On the whole Hepatitis E is short-term and relatively mild but it can be more serious for people with an already weak immune system.