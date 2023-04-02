Apple TV+’s latest film explores the origins of Tetris, one of the most popular video games of all time, but what do we know about the man who brought the game to the masses, Henk Rogers, from his life story to net worth?

Joining the likes of HBO’s The Last Of Us and the Chris Pratt-starring Super Mario Bros. Movie, Tetris is one of several video game-themed productions to arrive this year as it tells the jaw-dropping story of how the iconic game became a global phenomenon.

The Apple TV+ movie delves into the stories of the game’s creator, Alexey Pajitnov, and Henk Rogers, the man responsible for bringing Tetris to players around the world.

Tetris was featured on Apple TV+ Friday, March 31, 2023.

Taron Egerton stars in the film. The biopic tells the story of Henk Rogers, a Dutch game designer who discovers Tetris in 1988. He takes great risks to get to know its creator and help make the game more accessible to all.

Tetris was invented by Alexey Pajitnov. He lives beneath the iron curtain of Soviet Union.

It starts out as an attempt to make a video game more accessible to the general public. But it quickly becomes a thriller, as competing political forces use Tetris to their advantage in the larger Cold War.

Henk Rogers, who are you?

Henk Rogers, a Dutch videogame designer and entrepreneur is Henk.

Rogers was born in Amsterdam, December 4, 1953. He is now 69 and has created the publisher Blue Planet Software, which was originally known as Bullet-Proof Software. In 1983, he also founded Blue Planet Software, a video game development company. Later, he went on to develop The Black Onyx. This game, the first turn-based role-playing system from Japan, became a major success.

Rogers discovered Tetris after the game was successful. It was created by Alexey Pjitnov.

Rogers secured the right to distribute Tetris worldwide on consoles. Along with Pajitnov, Rogers co-founded The Tetris Company, which helped to make it one of the most-sold video games.

Henk moved to Hawaii in the 1990s. After suffering a nearly fatal heart attack in 2005, Henk founded the Blue Planet Foundation, which is a charity that promotes clean energy.

In 2015, Hawaii became the first US state with a renewable energy law.

Henk Rogers’ net worth

Henk Rogers’ net worth is estimated to lie between $19 million and $137 million.

The size of Rogers’ wealth varies depending on which source you choose, with The Central Recorder Reporting This figure is from Blue Lava Wireless, a mobile gaming publisher that Henk purchased in 2005 for $137million.

Of course, a great deal of Henk Rogers’ net worth will come from his role in distributing Tetris to fans around the world as the game has sold over 520 million copies According to Tetris Company.

Henk spoke to Forbes about Tetris movies. revealed: “Alexey and I were involved in every step of the process and went to great lengths to make sure that the script and all the details were as accurate as possible.

“The filmmakers really captured the bleak feeling of the Soviet Union and the fear that both Alexey and I felt during that time.”

Tetris can be played. Available for streaming Now available on Apple TV+, after being released on Friday March 31, 2023.