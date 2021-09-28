What is Harry and Meghan’s connection to Taylor Swift?

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent time doing activities during a trip to New York, they’ve also appeared to make a connection with Taylor Swift, who happens to own a place in the city. They seem to have followed Swift’s example in securing protection in the city. According to the Daily Mail, the couple was spotted at their hotel with the same security guards that Swift herself has been photographed with. According to the publication, however, it is not clear if the royals coordinated with Swift to hire the guards or if the two simply hired them from one company.

Despite this, it hasn’t stopped Swift’s fans from speculating on social media, particularly about a rumored live performance of her album “Evermore” filmed from Buckingham Palace — a companion to the 2020 Disney+ release of “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.” Yet, as one user counters, “Why are Americans linking this to the rumoured long pond buckingham palace sessions? Meghan and Harry left the royal family so I can promise you this has no connection to do with anything at the royal estate.” A fair point for sure.