What is Grimes net worth and why doesn’t Elon Musk pay her?

What is Grimes’ net worth?

Grimes is a 33-year-old singer-songwriter from Vancouver.

She is of Québécois and Ukrainian and her real name is Claire Elise Boucher.

Sandy Garossino is her mother and a former Crown prosecutor. She also used to be the owner of three Metro Vancouver taxi companies.

In 2007, she started writing music and posted it to MySpace. Her name Grimes came about because of an old technical problem with the site.

One of the features of the old social media platform was that you could list three musical genres on a profile. She listed Grime on all three, before she knew what it was.

“On myspace ur genre could be grime and u could have 3 genres so i was plural grime, b4 knowing what grime was,” In 2014, she shared her explanation on Twitter. “I was very pleased to discover that i actually loved grime music.”

Grimes was first famous for her 2012 album Visions. Art Angels was a follow-up.

According to Celebrity net Worth, her net worth stands at $3million.

Recently, she was appointed as one of Fox’s judges for Alter Ego, Fox’s new competition on real estate. She is currently judging alongside Alanis Morrissette (will.i.am) and Nick Lachey.

Is Elon Musk and Grimes now in a sex war?

It was reported on September 24, 2021 by Page Six that the couple had recently parted ways but remain on good terms.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk stated to the media outlet.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

After three years of being together, the couple has split.

They were spotted together at 2021 Met Gala. Grimes walked the red-carpet alone, while Musk joined the party later.

Why is Elon Musk not giving her money?

Grimes said that she doesn’t accept financial support from her ex boyfriend in a 2020 interview.

She told Business Insider that she admired how he lived his life and put his money “into making the world better.”

She later clarified that Musk does not fund her career and that she would feel guilt if Musk were to “divert funds from, like, Tesla to my stupid art project.”

“Grimes is funded by Grimes,” she continued. “I can’t say the things I say and believe what I believe and then take money from my boyfriend.”

In a separate interview on the matter with Rolling Stone, she said:

“If someone’s just gonna take everything and just put it into R&D to make the world better, and just get up at the f****** crack of dawn every day and go to bed really late every night, doesn’t take vacations and just actually puts every single ounce of his energy in everything he cares about and all his money into making the world better? Like, I can make an exception.”

What did fans say about Grimes’ judging role on Alter Ego?

Alter Ego, a new singing competition in which contestants are challenged to be original and show their talent like never before, premiered September 22, 2021.

Judge will.i.am, said that this show could “transform television, movies and more.”

“People are used to filters and face technology on social media but nobody has a whole entire body where they can totally transform their presence,” he told Fox News. “I think that’s going to transform movie-making, reality shows, and change entertainment, this show.”

Despite high hopes heading in, following the premier, fans on Twitter continued to scoff at Grimes for being an “annoying” judge on the competition series.

“i just heard grimes say ‘you have fortnite energy’ on a singing competition where ppl perform through an AI… this is the bad place,” said one Twitter user.

Another user added: “The alter ego singing show that comes on after it is a really interesting concept but grimes ruins it.”

Despite the negative feedback, there were many users that showed their support for the artist.

One user said, “i want to go on the alter ego show and sing for grimes.”

While another added “Alter Ego. Moving and lovely. And Grimes is a hoot.”