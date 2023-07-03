What is Grimace’s birthday playlist on Spotify? McDonald’s creates the perfect party atmosphere

Grimace’s birthday might be long over but the celebrations rage on thanks to this party playlist on Spotify.

The month of June saw social media overrun with memes and videos about Grimace, the beloved McDonald’s character. Grimace turned 52 this year, and the McDonald’s chain celebrated by launching a special meal that included a purple shake. But it’s a Spotify playlist that has really captured the attention of netizens. Let’s take a look at its track list.

What’s the Grimace Birthday Playlist on Spotify?

While promo largely revolved around the Grimace Birthday Meal, McDonald’s also launched a party playlist on Spotify for their customers to enjoy.

“It’s my bday so pass the aux cord and dance w/ me pls,” the description reads, in Grimace’s signature internet-influenced speak.

The playlist started being curated on May 18 although the birthday celebrations wouldn’t kick off until the following month.

An overview of the songs on Grimace’s birthday Spotify playlist

Grimace’s Birthday Playlist currently includes 591 songs and lasts for over 24 hours. The figures shown are accurate as at the date of publication.

Despite the fact that this playlist began in mid-May and is still being updated regularly, it has been a constant source of new music. Recent additions have arrived in the last few days, just before June is over.

It kicks off with Marilyn Monroe‘s rendition of Happy Birthday, dedicated to President JFK, before blasting into Kelis’ hit track Milkshake. Birthday classics by Stevie Wonder, Katy Perry, and 50 Cent are included, as well as party hits such as Outkast’s Hey Ya, Miley Cyrus‘s Party In The USA, Pharrell’s Happy, and the Cha Cha Slide. There are also a number of TikTok hits such as Cupid, As It Was, Boy’s A Liar Pt 2, and Fall In Love Alone. There are also a few musical favorites from Frozen or Hamilton.

Listen to the Official Playlist below.

What other Spotify playlists has McDonald’s made?

McDonald’s has several public playlists available for customers to tune into. These mixes are usually centered around different branch locations. For example, they have a playlist for Spain’s Mix, Canada’s Mix, and Australia’s Mix.

They also include a “Wake Up!” playlist as well as a “Late Night” one, given that McDonald’s is nearly open all hours.

You can check out what McDonald's has on offer musically on their Spotify