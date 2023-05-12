What is Dead Or Alive? Netflix docuseries explained

Missing: Dead Or Alive is the newest true crime series from Netflix but the format of its episodes has left fans asking if it’s real or fake.

Netflix is the place to go for true crime in the last few years. Series like Making A Murder and Tiger King, as well as the dramatic drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story have all captured the attention of fans.

The streaming service’s newest entry in the true crime genre is dividing fans, however, as Missing: Dead Or Alive has left viewers questioning whether the series is real or fake and scripted.

Netflix released Missing: Dead Or Alive on May 10, 2023.

The four-episode series follows officers from South Carolina’s Richland County as they urgently search for individuals who have gone missing in troubling circumstances.

Missing: Dead Or Alive focuses on Vicki Raines who has worked in several police departments, including Major Crimes for more than 20 years.

Now she works for the Missing Persons Unit, and along with her colleagues from Richland County is the core of an investigation to find the location of several people who have gone missing.

Does Missing: Dead or Alive really exist?

It is a true documentary, as the series follows actual officers investigating real cases of missing people.

However, fans have been left questioning whether the series is fake or scripted due to the way it’s presented.

Docuseries are unique because they can be presented as a TV drama, or even a reality show.

Missing: Dead Or Alive, instead of showing old photos or grainy footage of news reports from years ago to viewers who are watching the show, follows officers during the actual event.

This series uses multiple camera angles in order to offer viewers an immersive viewing experience. Vicki and colleagues are followed as they explore buildings, conduct interviews with witnesses, or move between crime scene.

What viewers seem to be finding most jarring, though, is the delivery of certain lines where the officer may have been asked to repeat what they’ve said for the camera or to tweak what they’ve said for dramatic effect. Of course, there could be some nerves about being on camera as well – they’re not trained actors after all.

Real cases: a description

The series follows four cases of missing people, where the conclusion of each investigation is left to a painfully long wait until the beginning of the next episode.

The first episode explores the disappearance of Lorraine Garcia in 2021. She was 61 years old and had checked herself out of the hospital. She was finally found and was alive. Her son was revealed to have a history of aggressive and erratic behavior after being diagnosed with PTSD.

In the second episode, Amirah’s disappearance is explored. She was abducted by her mother in February of 2020. Thankfully, Amirah was found six weeks later at a family member’s home in Atlanta, Georgia and her mother was arrested.

In Episode 3, the focus is on David Taylor’s disappearance. He was found in his pickup truck shortly after he won $10,000 through the lottery. Following reports of a man running across a six-lane highway, David’s body was found in woodland nearby. A post-mortem revealed he died of hypothermia and had a very high amount of methamphetamine in his bloodstream.

And finally, the fourth episode details the case of 17-year-old Sierra Stevens who had stayed over at a friend’s house in September 2021 and by the time she returned home, her foster parents had grown concerned and called the police. Sierra Stevens, who was previously incarcerated at a juvenile detention facility, fled in panic. Sierra stayed with a close friend, but she was tracked down eventually and safely returned to her foster family.

This movie is now streaming on Netflix Released on Tuesday, May 10, 2020.

