What is Carrie Underwood’s Ghost Story Really Meaning? Here’s Our Take

“Ghost Story”The lyrics to’s song seem to depict a story of someone haunting another person after a relationship that went wrong. The lyrics of Carrie Underwood’s song, per AZ LyricsA woman tells an unnamed person that she’s going to be their wife. “ghost story”From now on, she will make it crystal clear “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me.”The lyrics refer to someone using alcohol to overcome what is assumed to have been a messy breakup. “You’ll be sitting at home drinking ’bout me/When I’m out with my friends at the bar/But there ain’t enough whiskey/For you not to miss me/I’ll be waiting at the bottom of the bottle in the dark.”

Underwood was open to sharing her thoughts about the song. “Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen”On March 18, the song’s official release day, the track was all about “revenge.” “There’s some drama. It’s a cinematic song. It’s a great story song. It’s kind of this little revenge kind of song and there’s just something kind of epic about it,”She admitted.

Underwood shared the same sentiment. Tulsa World, admitting it’s “a different take on a revenge song,”While comparing it with one of her greatest hits, “Before He Cheats.” “Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her,”Underwood revealed the truth, calling it “thrilling”And “dramatic.”