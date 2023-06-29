What is Abby Schmidt’s role in Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Five Nights at Freddy’s movie debuted its official trailer with a first look at the characters – who is Abby Schmidt in FNAF?

Five Nights at Freddy’s is the latest adaptation of a popular video game after filmmakers found massive success with HBO‘s The Last of Us. First promo trailer introduces leading characters. Video game fans are eager to know more about Abby Schmidt.

Abby Schmidt, FNAF: Who is she?

Abby Schmidt, 10, is one of the characters in the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. She is Mike Schmidt’s (played by Josh Hutcherson) younger sister.

In the promo trailer, it is implied that Abby and Mike were raised without their parents. They relied on one another during difficult times in their childhood.

Abby appears as a brave and shy child with a vivid imagination. Abby also likes to use her art and drawings to communicate her emotions and feelings.

Mike accepted a new job as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant to provide for himself and his sister. Mike, in the trailer, asks for her to stay and sleep inside the car until he is done with his nightshift.

Abby and the FNAF Trailer

Abby is shown in the trailer entering the pizza place to search for her brother after getting bored with waiting alone. She is dressed in a pink sweatshirt and says “hello” when she stumbles on something sinister.

The trailer led to huge buzz and hype on social media and many fans have shared their theories about Abby’s role in the upcoming movie.

One fan tweeted: “Cassidy is protecting Abby from the other animatronics who want to ‘make her like them’.”

Another chimed in: “It looks like Golden Freddy is helping Abby.” A third fan wrote: “Abby seems to be a direct parallel to the crying child from FNaF 4, with her clear connection to Golden Freddy and her golden bear plushy.”

Abby is played by who?

Piper Rubio is the actress playing Piper Rubio’s 10-year old character. She has a long list of credits for her youth in TV series.

Piper played Sophia in an episode of the Netflix comedy series Unstable, Sophie in Pretzel and the Puppies, Maddie in How We Roll, and Ivy in the television movie Holly & Ivy.

Her uncredited role is that of a schoolgirl in Disney+’s Crater. The movie was released via streaming service on May 12, 2020.

Five Nights At Freddy’s opens in theaters and is streaming on Peacock from Friday, October 27, 2023.