What Is a Cold Moon— and What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect

Aries — Watch your temper with this full cold moon coinciding with mars retrograde. It can make you feel out of control, which could lead to your popping off. Ares, it’s a time to go within, take a genital yoga class, get a pedicure, and relax. It’s not the time to be engaging too much with others.

Taurus — You are feeling unstable in the world where you usually feel so grounded. It’s time to make a bowl of hot soup and breath. If you need to, go back into the world of senses and have a couple of naps. Also, not the time to make any major financial moves; we know it’s the holidays but save a few for a rainy day; you will be happy you did later!