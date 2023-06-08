INSTAGRAM first announced that broadcast channels would be added in February 2023.

They have become more visible on users’ accounts since then. Users are now wondering what these people do.

2 Instagram has announced that it will add broadcast channels by 2023 Meta

What is a broadcast channel on Instagram?

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta and Instagram, announced his “Meta Channel” on February 16, 2023.

These channels give influencers and content creators an opportunity to interact and reach more people.

The broadcast channel is a one-to many messaging platform that allows creators and their audience to interact with each other. Instagram is a website. reads.

These channels allow creators to share photos, videos and voice messages with their fans.

This year, social media platforms added new features such as broadcast channels.

Notes, and posts You’ve seen are two other new features.

Who are the broadcasters?

Since Instagram introduced the new feature, many celebrities have created their own channels.

Instagram has a list of celebrities that includes:

Most read in Phones & Gadgets

Instagram says that more celebrities will join the service in the near future. The company also tests the feature on Facebook Messenger. This gives the opportunity to grow.

2 Broadcast channels offer creators a way to communicate with fans Meta

What is the Instagram broadcast channel and how can I subscribe?

Two simple steps are required for fans to be able to watch their favourite creators’ broadcasts.

Access the broadcast link from a creator’s Story sticker, profile link, or from a one-time notification Choose “join Broadcast Channel”

Instagram says that the user will see the message in his or her inbox, next to the other threads.

They will only be able vote and comment on the creators polls.