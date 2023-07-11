What I did to get a passport within 12 hours of being barred from my flight by the airline

Because his passport had expired three days, a man refused to board a plane for stag party in Poland with his best friend.

He managed to renew his passport in under 12 hours, and still make it to the celebration, despite not having any paperwork with him or having an appointment.

2 James Crane arrived at the passport bureau with just photos Credit: PA Real Life

James Crane (35), from Colchester planned for months his best friend’s Stag Do, which included a trip to Krakow with three nights of “fancy”, steak-themed activities, including a pub crawl, shooting area, vodka sampling, VIP club, boat party, etc.

The EU has rules that prevent him from boarding the aircraft at Stansted Airport.

Crano, as he is known to his friends and relatives, did not know that the rules have changed after Brexit. Travelling to the EU with a UK passport issued over 10 years ago was no longer allowed.

Crano, rather than give up or miss the party the following morning and lose “nothing”, went to the Peterborough passport office without an appointment to make his argument.

After convincing security that he had no appointment booked for the day in question and was only carrying a passport photograph in his pockets, he received a brand new passport on the spot.

Renewing a UK passport usually takes around 10 weeks according to the Government’s website or people can pay £193.50 for the Online Premium Service.

They still need to make an appointment, at least “two days after you applied”.

James, who said he was “in it to win it”, immediately booked a last minute flight to Krakow for £480 and went straight to the night club to surprise his best friend Ben French, 35, who did not think he was going to make it.

I keep receiving messages asking how you did it.

“You look online and everyone is saying it’s impossible to just turn up and get a passport. Daisy, my wife, nudged at me to try.

“She said, ‘You’ve got the gift of the gab, what have you got to lose?’”

The group of 10 arrived at Stansted Airport for three days of shenanigans in Poland’s second largest city to celebrate Ben getting married.

James thought one of the boys was playing a prank on him when he was asked to “please stand aside” after handing over his passport and ticket just before boarding. His passport was declared out-of-date.

James protested his passport would not expire again for nine months on February 28th, 2024.

He continued: “Because we left the EU and Brexit, the new rule is your passport can’t be more than 10 years old.”

James had no choice but to wave goodbye to his friends and start calling the passport bureau while waiting on his father to collect him.

With no emergency appointments available, James was ready to give up but his wife suggested he drive to the passport office in Peterborough first thing in the morning and “give it a go”.

After arriving at 6am, James started “blabbing to the bouncers” to try and convinced them to let him in with out an appointment.

He said he thought it was “game over” until he mentioned being turned away at the airport and was suddenly waved through.

Eventually, at 4pm after paying the premium £193.50 fee, he finally received his brand new, valid passport, and started hunting for a flight to Poland, which didn’t come cheap.

He said: “I found one at 9 o’clock for about £130 but when I went to press the button it said tickets sold out – you couldn’t make this up.

“There was one at 8 o’clock from Stansted for £480 which is a lot of money but I’m in it now.”

James arrived at Krakow airport a couple of hours later. The rest of his stag group was celebrating in a club.

He added: “It was a good laugh talking about this in the best man speech. You can’t get a better best mate can you?”

