What & How to Watch

Having aired for 20 seasons with over 350 episodes, it might seem like there’s not a lot of fresh ground for the Smith family to cover. But the new trailer proves that “American Dad!” still has plenty of gas left. TBS is rerunning the first nine episodes of Season 18 from July 22 to 29.

Fans can expect to see many crazy scenes in the previews of the new episodes. Stan using some advanced facial revitalization technology to make him look like Frankenstein’s monster, to a Cyborg who offers to give Hayley’s (Rachel MacFarlane), his STD. It looks like it will be a crazy season of “American Dad!” The Season 18 will be just as absurd as it always has been. Season 18, Episode 10 premieres September 4, 2022.