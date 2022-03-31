What happens if you skip a probiotic for a few days?

Probiotics aren’t the only supplement that can improve gut health. According to Everyday HealthVitamin B vitamins are good for your gut and help your body make red blood cells. Vitamin B1 regulates appetite, vitamin B3 aids in the breakdown of carbs and fats, while vitamin B6 assists with protein processing. Biotin is an aid in the production of cholesterol, and vitamin B12 assists the gut with the processing of folic acids and carbs. All of these functions are crucial for digestive health and gut health.

Vitamin C and vitamin D are two other vitamins that can help keep your gut happy. Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and keeps your immune system in good health. Studies have shown that people with low vitamin D levels are more likely to develop colon cancer, Chrohn’s Disease, and IBS. Consuming a balanced diet of whole foods should ensure that you have all the vitamins you need.