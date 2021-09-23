What happens if you can’t get water out of your ear?

If you can’t get water out of your ear, you risk developing an infection in the external auditory canal of your outer ear, often referred to as swimmer’s ear, according to Healthline.

WebMD has a few other tips, including putting a blow dryer on the lowest setting and pointing it at your ear from at least 12 inches away. Drying drops are also an option. You can get them at your local drugstore or make them at home. Mix one part white vinegar with one part rubbing alcohol to make your own drying drops. Place a teaspoonful of the drying drops solution in each ear. To allow the solution to drain, tilt your head. If you have damaged eardrums or ear tubes, don’t put drying drops in them.

It is important to avoid causing injury to your ears as they are delicate organs. Although cotton swabs might seem like a good idea, they can cause damage to your ears. They can disturb your natural balance of earwax and push dirt into your canal. It is best to avoid getting your fingers stuck in your ear because you can scratch the skin.

You should consult your doctor if your ear is still itchy, red, or if you feel pain or discomfort when you pull your ears.