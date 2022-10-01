What Happens During The Finale

“Smile”You are welcome to come and visit us.

The new original horror film, from first-time writer/director Parker Finn, is here just in time for spooky season and it doesn’t disappoint – this thing is scary, disturbing and, yes, downright haunting. Rose Cotter (Sosiebacon) is the doctor who sees her patient commit suicide in front of Rose. Rose has a horrifying smile on her face. This sends Rose on a quest to discover the truth behind the young woman’s suicide, partnering with a local cop (and former love interest) named Joel (Kyle Gallner). Together they discover a series of similar murders, all linked by one thing: a creepy smile.

How does the showdown between good & unknowable evil end?

Read on!

For major spoilers, see the following: “Smile.” If you haven’t watched the movie yet, turn back down. Come back after you’ve watched, though! We’ll still be here!

What’s the deal with the smile?

“Smile”It’s not cluttered with a backstory or burdensome mythology, which is a good thing as it doesn’t make more simple horror movies fall apart. This is basically what we know: a smile indicates that you have been overthrown by a demonic entity. It can appear in someone you know or as a stranger (shades “It Follows”). But once it infects you, you’re cursed, more or less. You have between four days and a week, before you’re totally consumed and will end up killing yourself. To pass the curse and accompanying demon to another unlucky son of a gun, you must do it in front.

Is there a way to end the curse?

It is there! Rose and Joel discover that there is a loophole in their investigation. A man witnessed one of these smile-suicides and lived to tell about it. What was his secret? He You murdered someone else. Yes, he could be locked up and starved to death for the rest of their lives. He has at least survived. Rest of his Life.

Rose attempts to be free.

She considers how she can free herself from the curse, even if it means killing one of her most obnoxious patients. She soon realizes that the curse will continue to spread to anyone who watches her kill him. To be alone, she returns to the house she grew up in, now abandoned and crumbling. (Earlier in movie, her sister suggests selling the house to at most make an end of the movie. Something.) It’s here that Rose confronts her actual demons – that she allowed her mother to die of an overdose while Rose did nothing to help. Rose visualizes the demon coming to her and setting it ablaze, but then she realizes that this was a hallucination. The curse has continued unabated. Rose returns to her house and the demon appears in all its horrible forms. It has a huge mouth that opens like a sandbox. “Spirited Away”). The demon crawls into her mouth, completely controlling her. Joel finally makes it to the house to see her lighting herself on fire and pouring gasoline on herself. And she’s got a big grin on her face while she does it, which means that she has passed the evil along to Joel.

Rose dies?

Yes, she does. She does it in a blaze of glory. Worse, she infects the person she loves most while doing so.

What is Parker Finn’s take on the role of writer/director?

Finn gave us his interpretation of the ending. Here’s what he had to say: “The movie is an exploration of so many themes and motifs and I think when it comes to trauma or some of the stuff that we carry around inside of us, you can confront it, but it doesn’t mean it goes away. And I wanted to follow it to its worst logical conclusion. Because I think too many movies are tied up with a neat bow. And I think that doesn’t match life. Sometimes good doesn’t win. Sometimes evil wins, evil exists out in the world. And I wanted to create an ending that had an emotional catharsis. And yet, evil persists.”Yes, it persists!

How about Sosie Bacon, star?

Bacon was also available to give her opinion on the ending. “It’s so funny because I started to think about answering these questions and I honestly haven’t given it much thought because I always was just trying to be like, What is Rose thinking about everything?”Bacon stated. “And then as soon as we finished it, I was like, I don’t want to think about it. I never want to think about it again. I think it’s more of what you make of it. I’m interested to see what people make of it because I don’t have as much of an opinion. But what it was like shooting it was dark and scary and cold and fucking creepy.”

Will there be a “Smile” sequel?

Just because Rose is dead doesn’t mean that there can’t be a sequel. Not only is there Joel’s fate that we’ve got to worry about, but any good horror movie worth its salt inspires at least one spin-off or follow-up. (“X”It even has a sequel called iThe same year(With another film in the pipeline.) Finn is on his way to another film. “Smile?”We asked him. “I’m just now crossing the finish line after this marathon of making this film,”Finn said. “Of course I think there could be a lot of fun still to be had with ‘Smile,’ but we’ll just have to wait and see.”It sounds like there might be more installments in the future.

“Smile”This film is currently in theaters