What happens after the credits?

It’s a promise that The Flash is a show you must watch for DC fans. But what exactly does the ending of this series mean? Who dies, and will there be an end-credits-scene? Let’s explain.

*WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for The Flash*

With James Gunn and Peter Safran’s reboot of the DC Universe on the horizon, 2023’s The Flash has been seen as a bridging point between the two continuities, making it a must-watch movie for any die-hard superhero fan.

The Flash is a superhero film that explores multiverses. Barry Allen, the son of a mother who died as a young child, attempts using his speed force powers to go back into time and change events.

The Flash teams up with unexpected allies as a result of the huge consequences.

But how does the plot of The Flash pan out, what does the movie’s ending mean for Barry Allen, does anyone die and is there a post-credits scene? Let’s dive in and explain.

Flash end explained

Barry Allen, as we are familiar with him from DCEU, meets a young version of himself in his attempt to go back to the past to save his mom. This younger Barry Allen has not yet mastered the use of powers.

There are more strange differences with this timeline too as superheroes seemingly don’t exist, the Justice League has never been formed and the tyrannical General Zod has returned with a plan to effectively destroy Earth.

The young Barry is inspired to find allies and defeat Zod. They meet Bruce Wayne unexpectedly, but not the Bruce Wayne in the DCEU. Instead, it’s Michael Keaton’s version of the Caped Crusader.

The new superhero team is completed when the Barrys rescue a Kryptonian from a secretive black site in Serbia, but rather than Kal-El’s Superman, the new arrival is actually Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, as General Zod later reveals that he killed Kal-El as an infant.

However, the battle against Zod doesn’t exactly go to plan and the younger version of Barry, who refuses to accept that his friends and mother are doomed to die, re-enters the Speed Force in one last desperate attempt to alter the timeline.

At this point, another version of the Flash emerges from the Speed Force, Dark Flash, and it’s revealed that he is the young version of Barry, only from the distant future, having exhausted every possible option to change his mother’s fate.

Dark Flash dies and turns to dust in a heroic act to prevent the death of Barry.

Barry realizes that interfering in the timeline is not worth the trouble. He resets it to ensure that her mother will be killed as intended by the universe. But he also makes a change so that his father cannot be implicated. So he changes the CCTV at the grocery to show his face.

Barry has returned to what he believed was his own time line. At first, everything seems fine until Bruce Wayne appears.

Instead of Ben Affleck’s version of the character, Barry finds himself talking to George Clooney’s Bruce Wayne from 1997’s Batman & Robin, meaning Barry has once again landed himself in the wrong universe.

Who is killed in The Flash?

Barry Allen’s mother Nora, Michael Keaton’s Batman, Supergirl and the young version of Barry all die in The Flash.

Nora Allen’s death is what kickstarts the events of The Flash as Barry wants to stop his mother from dying. In the final battle, Barry learns that Nora’s death is an “inevitable intersection” in this universe and so he is left with no choice but to reverse his efforts to save her and let her die.

Michael Keaton’s Batman and Kara Zor-El both die twice in The Flash during the climactic battle against Zod.

In his efforts to blow up the largest ship in Zod’s fleet, Keaton’s Batwing takes critical damage, resulting in it crashing into the ship and killing the Caped Crusader in the process. Supergirl meanwhile, faces a similar fate to this universe’s Kal-El as Zod impales her and begins to harvest her blood.

Batman and Supergirl are both killed for the second time after young Barry Allen resets the timeline.

On this occasion, Batman takes an almighty beating from one of Zod’s soldiers and dies following a brief heartfelt moment with Barry. Kara faces a similar fate as she is killed by Zod once again as the team stand over Bruce’s body.

The final death in The Flash is that of the younger version of Barry as he sacrifices himself to stop Dark Flash – himself from the distant future – from enacting one final devastating plan to save his mother that would likely result in the destruction of the universe.

The Flash has a post credits scene.

The Flash has a scene right after the credits.

Barry Allen has a lighthearted chat with a very intoxicated Arthur Curry (aka Aquaman) during the scene.

Barry attempts to get Arthur out of a pub after Arthur has been drinking a lot. Barry tells Arthur about his recent adventures, but Arthur only manages to fall face first into the puddle.

That doesn’t deter Aquaman, however, as he tries to persuade Barry to get more beer by giving him some Atlantean treasure to barter with.

Flash Zooms in US theatres After the international debut of the film on June 14, 2023.