What happened with Bear Brown and Raiven Adams from Alaskan Bush People? – The US Sun

BEAR Brown and Raiven Adams from Alaskan Bush People have had an on-and-off relationship for a number of years.

They welcomed a child together, a boy named River Anthony Billy Isaiah Brown in late 2020, despite the reported tension in their relationship.

Who are Bear Brown and Raiven?

Bear Brown is a cast member on Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People, a show about a family attempting to navigate the wilderness and detach from modern society.

On April 1, 2021, Bear announced he was quitting the series “due to events” he couldn’t yet discuss online. Fans were hoping it was an April Fools prank.

He later confirmed it was an April Fools joke “in bad taste.”

“My apologies! I’m definitely not leaving the show I plan on filming until I’m an old man!!!” he wrote.

The couple met at Bear’s brother’s wedding in 2018.

Raiven was assisting her mom, Kassidy, who was hired as a photographer for the event.

“Her mom has always had a passion for photography and Raiven helps her out with weddings and other photoshoots from time to time,” Bear once explained to People.

The couple went public with their relationship in August 2019 and shortly thereafter announced their engagement on Instagram.

Just two weeks later, they called it quits.

While the couple did not specifically cite their reasons for separating, Raven took once more to Instagram to post a message.

“It’s been a long battle for me to decide what I should do. What I should say… I think this life is too much for me,” she wrote.

“The drama, the articles the harassment.

“The mean people who have nothing better to do.

“And due to that, and Several other reasons me and bear have decided to stay friends.

“Sometimes two people are meant to be in each other’s life…. but not the way they thought.

“Wishing the wolf pack all of the best luck on every adventure.”

Are the pair together now?

It’s unclear if Raiven and Bear are currently together, but fans believe there is tension between the pair.

The on/off couple had previously split before River was born and Raiven filed a restraining order against her baby daddy, accusing him of threatening her and drug use – but the order was later dropped.

Raiven alleged he would use a firearm as “intimidation” and told her “gun laws didn’t apply to him,” according to court papers first obtained by The Blast in February 2020.

She claimed he made threats of retaliation if she were to ever go public with the information and alleged he started exhibiting “erratic” and “abusive” behavior fueled by the drug “cocaine” while they were dating.

The warring pair then reunited last September when Raiven and River went to visit Bear after their vicious custody battle over their son.

Although the pair appeared to have reconciled, they are rumored to have split again after Bear snubbed Raiven on International Women’s Day, while she appeared to celebrate River’s 1st birthday without him.

The latest rumored rift comes a month after Bear’s dad Billy tragically died at the age of 68 after suffering a seizure in the family’s Washington home on February 7.

How many children do they have together?

Raiven gave birth to River Brown on March 9, 2020.

River Anthony was born prematurely.

In a bitter court battle, Raiven demanded sole custody of their son after Bear filed for joint custody, alongside confirmation that he was the father of the young boy.

Raiven’s court filing read: “It is in the best interests of the minor child that defendant Raiven Adams have sole legal custody of the minor child.”

The documents also read it is in River’s best interests for Raiven to have “primary physical custody of the minor child.”

She asked for Bear to have “restricted visitation” with his son.

Central Recorder exclusively revealed that just days after Raiven gave birth, Bear filed papers claiming he wasn’t the legal father of the newborn.

The petition would have freed Bear of the obligation to pay child support and other financial responsibilities.

However, the Discovery Channel star later demanded joint custody of River if a DNA test proved he is the father.

Bear claimed his first filing was a “court error.”

He filed a petition earlier in March to establish himself as the child’s father.

Bear took to Instagram to express his discontent, claiming that he was trying to gain “equal rights” as the child’s father.

“Hello everyone! There is something I would like to say! 1. It was two days after River was born before anyone told me! 2. I am not trying to un-establish myself as River’s dad, I am trying to establish myself AS his dad, so that I will have equal rights as a parent!” Brown explained.

Brown added, “When my petition was filed there was a mistake in the order, it was supposed to say I’m trying to establish myself as Rivers ad! NOT un-establish! Please check the court records and you will find the mistake has been rectified. I will always consider myself Rivers dad! Thank you everybody for sticking with me! Stay healthy and God bless!”

What is Bear Brown’s net worth?

Bear – who’s full name is Solomon Isiah Freedom “Bear” Brown – is reportedly worth $160,000.

His net worth is a far cry from his parents Billy Bryan Brown and Amora “Ami” Brown, who are both said to be worth half a million dollars.

Bear is one of seven siblings in the Brown clan.

When does season 13 of Alaskan Bush People premiere?

The 13th season of Alaskan Bush People premieres on Sunday, September 19.

Alaskan Bush People airs on Discovery and is available to stream on discovery+.