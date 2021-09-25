What happened to Van Gaal’s Man Utd assistant who claimed he was “fully in charge”?

Manchester United are in the best shape that they have been in since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting them back in the right direction.

Louis van Gaal, who managed the team for two years before being fired in 2016, was one of many unsuccessful managers to leave Ferguson’s club.

Van Gaal and his team were expelled shortly after leading United to FA Cup glory. Jose Mourinho was appointed four days later.

Van Gaal’s assistant at the time once claimed it was him that was “fully in charge” and has taken a very different path to his former associate.







Albert Stuivenberg was dismissed alongside Van Gaal in 2016, and after half a year out of coaching he took up the managing role at Belgian side Genk, in what was his first senior role as head coach.

Stuivenberg was sacked in 2016 despite leading Belgium to the Europa League last-16. However, he is still an assistant manager.

After being the assistant manager for the Welsh national team as well as Arsenal in 2018-2021, Stuivenberg shifted his focus to the Premier League as Mikel Arete’s assistant at Arsenal.







Arteta seems to be the driving force behind the scenes and in training, but Stuivenberg revealed that during his time under Van Gaal things weren’t as they seemed.

He told the Independent in 2017: “At United, I was doing the training sessions for the selected first team before games. I was fully in charge.

“I was doing all the pre-match team talks, and I did the post-match talk with the team and individual players, he [van Gaal] gave me his complete trust.”





Stuivenberg admires Van Gaal for the opportunity he gave him at United, and his former boss is now back managing the Dutch national team for the third time.

Arsenal’s assistant boss has previously said: “Louis gave me the opportunity to develop myself at the top level and lead in so many ways.

“We had a great rapport when we worked together for the Dutch FA when Louis was national coach and I was coach of the Under-21 side.

“From there, Louis decided to take me to United. I consider that a major compliment, because Van Gaal was someone who had made his mark in the world of international football.”

Stuivenberg will hope to make a name for himself in English football, with Arsenal as his new side. This is after a rough period that saw the Gunners lose Arsene Winger.