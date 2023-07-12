What happened to the person who created data?

Noonian Noong was descended from mad scientists who were involved in questionable cybernetics experiments before Data. Adam Soong, Soong’s great-grandfather (once again Brent Spiner) created a number of clones. Kore was the only one who survived. He claimed to be her biological father. This history was portrayed in Season 2’s “Star Trek: Picard.” Adam’s involvement in the creation and rise of Khan Noonien Singh is unknown, but it could be a part of a future story. Arik, Adam’s descendant in the 22nd Century of the “Star Trek Timeline”, took over the genetic and cybernetic experiments. This character appeared in several episodes of the “Star Trek: Enterprise” series.

The lineage culminated in Noonian, Soong’s father, who secretly worked with his wife Juliana O’Donnell, (Fionnula Flanagan), to refine his research, and ultimately create the android that is so beloved by fans. Data, however, was the fifth of these androids that Soong created. Data was actually the fifth android that Soong built. Lore’s evil sister Data was the fourth of his attempts. Soong considered Data to be his best work. Data is not a loose cannon like Lore. He has no emotions, but does have a strong sense of morality.