What happened to the cast of The Secret Life Of American Teenager?

The 15-year old daughter of this American teenager is now a mother.

After Shailene Woodleystarred Big Little Lies The engagement was made to Aaron Rodgers, She was the star of ABC Family drama The Secret Life of the American TeenagerIt premiered on 1 July 2008. Shailene starred as Amy, who is 15 years old and becomes pregnant when she has her first sex with Ricky Underwood, the popular boy at school.Daren Kagasoff). Complicating the matter? They both began dating each other after their first experience.

The creators behind 7th Heaven, The Secret Life of the American Teenager The show aired 121 episode before its end in 2013. In a interview conducted with BustleShailene talks about her experiences on the TV series.

The only thing I know is how to speak [about my characters’ sex lives] through my experience with sex,” she shared. When I registered on Secret LifeI am a reader [three] Episodes and I signed for six-year contract. [Those episodes] All hit close to home. In high school, I knew friends who were expecting. The feeling was like sending everything I wanted into the universe.”