What happened to Pia and where was it filmed?

Black Mirror’s Loch Henry episode centers on Davis and Pia but what happens to Pia, in particular, and where was the episode filmed?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Black Mirror: Loch Henry*

Black Mirror, the long-awaited Netflix sixth season of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror has returned after four years. The new five stories are incredibly chilling and come from Brooker’s mind.

Second, there is Loch Henry. A young couple named Davis and Pia investigate the case of a serial murderer who haunted this idyllic Scottish town.

Tragically, Pia doesn’t make it to the end of the episode but what exactly happened to her and how did she die?

Black Mirror: Loch Henry ending explained

Davis and Pia arrive at Loch Henry in order to make a nature document about a guardian of rare eggs.

But the subject of their film changes when their interest is piqued in the case of an old serial killer whose murderous deeds helped drive away Loch Henry’s tourists.

We’re initially led to believe by Davis’s old friend Stuart that a man named Iain Adair was behind the torturous killings. But as the trio investigates further, they discover that he wasn’t the only one involved.

After the trio gets into a car crash following their visit to Iain Adair’s house, Davis ends up in hospital while Pia she goes over their footage from the day after returning to Davis’s mother’s house, which was recorded on an old videotape, which seemingly had episodes of Bergerac recorded on it.

As the tape is played, however, the footage of murders becomes apparent.

To Pia’s horror, she discovers that both of Davis’s parents were not only involved in the killings but were the ringleaders in the sordid affair.

Pia is a very brave girl who tries her best to leave as soon as possible. Unfortunately, she dies in the attempt.

Realizing that the game is up, Davis’s mother Janet places all of the evidence of the killings where Davis will find it before taking her own life.

Davis wins a BAFTA at the end of Loch Henry for his documentary film about the discovery. However, he is in a deep depression because he lost his girlfriend as well as learning that both his parents were serial murderers.

Pia, what happened in Loch Henry?

Pia was killed instantly when she fell and hit her head against a stone while trying to cross a river.

The moment is given little fanfare and also takes place in the dead of night on dark moorland, so it’s not surprising that some viewers may have missed what happened.

Incredibly, Pia’s death is foreshadowed earlier in the episode when Davis and Stuart are first telling her about the murders.

Davis says that, “Around here, the countryside can be pretty dangerous. There’s deep water and all that, you know? Sometimes, people went missing. Walker, do you realize? Someone rents a kayak and doesn’t come back.”

While the episode focuses on the deeds of Davis’s parents, Loch Henry also offers a stark reminder of how dangerous untamed countryside can be, especially when trying to navigate treacherous ground in pitch-black darkness while fleeing from a serial killer.

What was the location of filming?

Black Mirror’s Loch Henry episode was filmed in and around Loch Lomond, a freshwater loch that is located 45 minutes away from Scotland’s biggest city, Glasgow.

The location was important for this production because, like Davis and Pia’s countryside, Loch Henry is almost a character in itself.

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum site, actor Samuel Blenkin who played Davis, You can also read about the importance of this in our article: “We shot the episode by Loch Long (that neighbors Loch Lomond) in a village called Arrochar, near the Argyll Forest.

“We’ve shot in some amazing locations, and it’s been a visually stunning environment to work in.”

The filming locations used in Loch Henry, including the river near the Falls of Falloch – where Pia died – were found by location manager Liam Irving, who himself is from Scotland.

“When we turn up in a town or village, we drop letters off to the residents and engage the community,” Irving told Tudum. “We want them to know that we are here and leave a positive legacy so the next film production that wants to come and shoot somewhere like this, they can do that.”

Black Mirror 6 season is streaming now Netflix After release on June 15th, 2023.

