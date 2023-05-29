What happened to Muichiro’s twin brother, Yuichiro?

What happened to Muichiro in his childhood and what happened to his older twin brother Yuichiro Tokito in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer season 3 takes fans to the mysterious Swordsmith Village and introduces two new Hashira, the Love Hashira Mitsuri and the Mist Hashira Muichiro.

Whilst Muichiro is one of the strongest Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps, he is considered to be an ‘airhead’ due to the fact that he is constantly distracted and has no memory of his past childhood.

That is all about to change in the latest episode of the Demon Slayer anime, but what actually happened to the Mist Hashira when he was a child, and what happened to his older brother, Yuichiro Tokito?

Spoiler warning: This article will contain spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8, set to release via Crunchyroll on May 28.

What happened in Muichiro’s childhood?

In chapter 118 of the Demon Slayer manga, set to be adapted in season 3 episode 8, Muichiro Tokito’s memories begin to come back to him in the middle of the battle against Gyokko.

Through a flashback, we see that when he was a child, Muichiro’s mother tragically died from a sudden illness and shortly after, his father passed away when he fell from a cliff. Muichiro was then left in the care of his twin brother, Yuichiro Tokito, who often spoke unkindly of their father for dying such a meaningless death.

Whilst he and his father’s relationship was indeed strained by this point, the young Muichiro often begins to cry hysterically whenever Yuichiro went off on a rant in which he publicly ridicules his father.

Unfortunately, due to Yuichiro’s blunt personality and lack of empathy, he often takes out this frustration on his younger brother. His favorite insult is calling him ‘nothingness’ because that’s what the first character of his name ‘Mu’ supposedly stood for.

Despite this fractious relationship, the two brothers continued to live together; however, Muichiro slowly began to believe that his older twin brother despised him for holding him back.

What happened to Muichiro’s older brother, Yuichiro?

At the age of 11, the two twin brothers are visited by Amane Ubuyashiki, the wife of Kagaya and the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps. Amane explains that the two brothers come from a long line of swordsmen and tries to convince them to join the Demon Slayer Corps.

Whilst Muichiro expresses a keen interest in becoming a swordsman, Yuichiro drives Amane away and berates his brother for even considering such a life – the bullying is so bad that the two brothers stop talking to each other altogether.

Unfortunately, one summer night, a Demon finds its way into their home and cuts off Yuichiro’s arm. The Demon then begins to insult both brothers for being so weak, but accidentally ignites a sleeping anger inside Muichiro when he questions their worth to society – harking back to the ‘nothingness’ insult of Mu.

Muichiro feels an intense rage surging throughout his body and before he realizes it, he has pinned the Demon down and begins to crush it with his hands just as the sun comes up, which disintegrates the creature.

Crawling back to his dying brother, he hears Yuichiro begging the gods to save Muichiro. As he takes his last breath, Yuichiro reveals that the ‘Mu’ in Muichiro’s name doesn’t actually mean ‘Nothingness’, but instead ‘Infinity’- just like the Mu from Mugen Train, i.e., The Infinity Train Arc.

Overwhelmed by emotion and dealing with a serious case of PTSD, this was the point where Muichiro lost his memories.

Who voices Muichiro in the Demon Slayer anime?

In the Demon Slayer anime adaptation, Muichiro Tokito is voiced by Kengo Kawanishi along with other iconic voice actors.

The 37-year-old is best known for playing Rei Kiriyama in March Comes in Like a Lion (2016), Gen Asagiri in Dr Stone (2019), and Mikazuki Augus in Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans (2015).

The Osaka-born Kawanishi has also voiced Shisui in Naruto Shippuden (2007), Nahoya in Tokyo Revengers (2021), Haruka in Blue Period (2021), and Roland in The Case Study of Vanitas (2021).

