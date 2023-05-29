What happened to Juan Carlos Formell? Bassist dies after sudden collapse on stage

Juan Carlos Formell, Cuban bassist and guitarist, has passed away at the age of 59. Representing the third generation of the influential Formell family, his loss is being mourned by fans of Cuban music the world over.

On Saturday, May 27, the orchestra led by Juan Carlos Formell, Los Van Van, announced that they had lost their leader. The band announced the sad news in a statement posted to social media. Coming from a long line of celebrated musicians, Cuban music has been indefinitely shaped by the Formells. Let’s take a look back over the late bassist’s life and find out what happened to him.

What happened to Juan Carlos Formell?

Juan Carlos Formell was on tour with his band, Los Van Van, when he passed away. It was reported that the late musician died on Friday night (May 26) after suffering a heart attack. Formell was performing on stage Friday night with Los Van Van in New York City. Midway through the performance, Formell started to collapse, a distressing scene which was captured on video by fans in the audience. He was carried off the side of the stage while the majority of the band, unaware of the disturbing events behind them, continued to perform.

Formell was just 59 years old at the time of his death. He was born on February 2, 1964 in Havana, Cuba.

A look back over Juan Carlos Formell’s musical career

It comes as no surprise that Juan Carlos Formell found his feet in the music industry. He was the son of late bandleader Juan Formell, who previously led Los Van Van. Juan Formell Sr was so influential in the Cuban music scene that he even developed his own musical genre, Songa.

In turn, Juan Formell Sr was the son of Francisco Formell, the arranger for Ernesto Lucuona’s Cuban Boys. Musical talent runs in the Formell family’s blood. Not only was Juan Carlos an accomplished musician, his brother, Samuel, is too. Vanessa Formell is also connected to the family, who include some of the most important names in Cuban music history.

Despite being born in Cuba, Juan Carlos Formell would not find his musical feet until 1993. This was then he escaped Cuba and was granted asylum in the United States. By 1998, Formell was signed to the world music label Wicklow Records. By 2000, Formell had been nominated for a Grammy.

In the mid-2000s, Juan Carlos Formell launched his trio Son Radical. But he began working with Los Van Van in 2014, after the death of his father on May 1, 2014. Juan Carlos Formell took on the bassist role in the band and relocated to Cuba.

Compartimos dolor de la familia Formell y de Van Van, que es decir dolor de #Cuba, por el fallecimiento repentino de Juan Carlos, guitarrista, bajista, compositor y, sobre todo, hijo mayor de Juan, síntesis de cubanía. pic.twitter.com/9O0D4FsBm5 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 27, 2023

Los Van Van will continue with tour to pay tribute to Juan Carlos

In the band’s statement on Juan Carlos Fornell’s shocking death, they confirmed that the Los Van Van tour of the US would continue.

“We inform our fans that the tour in the United States continues,” the statement loosely translates. “We will be paying tribute to Juan Carlos in each presentation, in each musical note… as Juanca would have wished.”

Our thoughts are with Juan Carlos Formell’s family and friends in light of this difficult news.