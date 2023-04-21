What happened to Franklin Saint in the Snowfall season 6 finale?

Franklin Saint had built a seemingly unstoppable drug-dealing empire throughout Snowfall but season 6 saw his nefarious business collapse but what exactly happened to the kingpin himself by the end of the finale?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Snowfall season 6, episode 10*

Over the course of its six seasons, FX and Hulu series Snowfall has been an enthralling watch as it has charted the rise of young kingpin Franklin Saint as he’s built a sprawling drug-dealing empire in the heart of his Los Angeles neighborhood.

Season 6, however, has seen that empire slowly come crashing down around him as enemies on every side have been closing in on Franklin Saint, leaving fans Snowfall fans fearing about what might happen to the character.

Snowfall season 6 finale recap

The tenth and final episode of Snowfall season 6 landed on FX on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, and followed a day later on Hulu.

Titled The Struggle, the episode almost serves as an epilogue to the series, with years’ worth of events being condensed down into one episode as Damson Idris’s Franklin looks to salvage any wealth he can as the drug empire he had worked tirelessly to build came crumbling down.

The first knockout blow came when Franklin’s mother Cissy murdered undercover CIA agent Teddy in broad daylight, wiping out any chance of Franklin reclaiming that money that Teddy had hijacked back in season 5.

Franklin is left desperately scrambling around to keep any money he has left and goes as far as asking Leon for the $3 million he had saved in exchange for an ill-thought-through plan to make him a part owner in the business. Leon, unsurprisingly, refuses.

Even Franklin’s girlfriend Veronique decides to jump ship as she withdraws what money they had both saved up and disappears.

Three months later, Franklin is living in Cissy’s house and has fallen deep into alcoholism to dampen the pain of his ever-increasing debts.

A last-ditch effort to retrieve the money that Peaches had previously stolen for him goes badly awry and sees Franklin kill several of his associates as the last bit of his wealth slipped through his fingers.

What happened to Franklin Saint in Snowfall’s finale?

Franklin Saint’s ultimate goal throughout Snowfall has been to earn his freedom and not have to bow to the law or endure the slog of a 9 to 5 job.

In a way, that’s exactly what he achieves but it comes at an immense cost as Franklin loses everything he’d ever built, right down to his childhood home.

The final epilogue of episode 10 takes place two years later in 1990 and sees Franklin and Leon reunite one final time at Cho’s convenience store.

Leon offers Franklin the chance to help with the legal clinic he’s set up to help the Black community after the passing of the Len Bias Law (officially the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986) which threatened drug distributors with much stricter sentences.

Franklin refuses, however, saying that he’s finally free of any responsibility.

It turns out he’s free from a home, too, as when the pair return to Franklin’s house, the authorities are already there and in the process of repossessing it.

The series ends on a somber note for Franklin, although perhaps not an undeserved one, as he begins walking the streets of the neighborhood that his drug empire destroyed with nothing but a bottle in his hand.

Will Snowfall return for season 7?

No, Snowfall will not be returning for a seventh season on FX.

That’s because the series is being brought to an end after season 6 by its creators as Franklin Saint’s story has finally come to a tragic end.

The news of Snowfall’s renewal for one final season came on April 5, 2022, several weeks before season 5 came to an end.

Speaking about the renewal in a statement quoted by Deadline, Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX, said: “We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring Snowfall to a climatic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew.”

Season 6 of Snowfall concluded on FX on April 19, 2023 and Hulu on April 20.

