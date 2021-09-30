What happened to Farrah Abraham’s father?

Farrah Abraham’s ex died before Sophia was born. “The last time I saw Derek was when I was five months pregnant,” Farrah recalled on a 2016 episode of “Teen Mom O.G.,” via E! News. “My dad and Derek pulled knives on each other and called the cops on each other and it was really sad.” As reported by Omaha’s KETV, Derek Underwood died in a fatal car accident in May 2009. The teens also lost a passenger, and later it was discovered that they had alcohol in their system. It had been supplied to them by the passenger’s mother, who was charged with “procuring alcohol to minors.”

Derek’s blood alcohol content was low enough for investigators to determine that it played no role in the accident. According to Farrah, he hit a patch of black ice on a road near her home. The vehicle crashed into a pole, per Des Moines’ KCCI, and he suffered a fatal neck injury. She didn’t address the tragedy in front of a camera until Season 2 of “Teen Mom,” per MTV News.

While Farrah and Derek weren’t on great terms on “16 & Pregnant,” she described him as her “true love” in her 2012 memoir “My Teenage Dream Ended.” We hadn’t spoken in more than two months, but crazily I had still hoped we had a future together — me, him, and our baby, as one happy family,” she wrote (via Carter Matt).