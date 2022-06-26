What Happened To Demi Moore’s Missing Teeth?

When Demi Moore walks into a room, there’s no doubt that all eyes are on her. After all, she’s one of the most recognizable Hollywood stars in the industry. That, and she almost always looks picture-perfect on the red carpet (like when she rocked her 2016 LACMA Art and Film Gala appearance in all Gucci!).

However, back in May 2009 Moore shared a collage of photos on Twitter and revealed that she lost a front tooth. She wrote at the time (via E! News), “I lost it and had to have it fixed! I personally thought this look went out after you were eight, didn’t know I would be rocking it again!” She further added, “Happy to share and always appreciate the opportunity to find humility!!! Or at least be able to laugh at myself!”

Now, whether or not the tooth fairy had visited Moore that day no one knows, but that wasn’t the first time that she had suffered a dental mishap. In fact, there seems to be a solid reason as to why she keeps having dental issues.