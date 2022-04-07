What Happened to Cassie Carli? Family Seeks Answers in Death of Florida Woman Found Buried in a Barn

The family of Cassie Carli is searching for answers after the missing Florida mom was found dead in Alabama.

Carli shared custody of her 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, with her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo.

She was last seen making a routine custody drop-off, but instead of heading to her normal location, they met in a nearby restaurant parking lot about a mile from her house in Navarre Beach.

Carli’s dad got suspicious when she did not return home quickly. Her car was later found in a remote area with her purse still inside.

When asked if Carli ever expressed concern over the custody handoffs, her younger sister Raeann said, “She was for a little bit, but she had tried to make the proper steps. That is why the original exchange location was in Walmart parking lot.”

After Carli’s disappearance, her father received several text messages that seemed out of the ordinary. She said she was having trouble with her phone and car and staying over at her ex’s.

“We knew right away that was not Cassie,” Raeann said.

Raeann also says that there were “red flags” from the beginning of her sister’s relationship with Spanevelo.

“Even six months into the pregnancy is when his true colors started to shine,” Raeann said.

Friends and family searched for the missing mom for more than a week. Sadly, she was found buried in a shallow grave inside a barn, about 300 miles from where she was last seen.

Police were able to identify her from a tattoo on her foot. It was a matching tattoo she shared with her sister.

Now, Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested for tampering with evidence, but not murder.

Cassie had shared a chilling premonition with her family about her ex.

“If anything ever happens to me, he did it,” Raeann said.