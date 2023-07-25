What happened to Bronny and what exactly is a heart attack?

Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest at the college where he was playing basketball. He is the son of Lakers legend LeBron.

Bronny, who is 18, has been following in his father’s footsteps and analysts have had him pegged as a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Last month, he began to play for the University of South Carolina.

What happened to Bronny Jim?

Bronny, son of LeBron James, basketball legend, had a heart attack on Monday.

He was practicing at University of Southern California, when the athlete collapsed at Galen Center.

He is an 18-year-old combo guard who committed to USC basketball last month. Lebron is one of the top NBA prospects. You can also read about the importance of this in our article He said earlier in the year that one day he’d love to be on the same football team as his son.

Bronny, LeBron’s oldest son, is in a stable condition and he is no longer in intensive care.

Statement by the family of basketball players

Bronny’s family issued a Statement The incident. It read: “Yesterday while practising, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest.”

Bronny had been treated by medical personnel and was transported to hospital.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the statement continued.

His parents, LeBron and Savannah, said they wish to “publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes”.

What causes cardiac arrest?

When the heart stops suddenly beating, it is called cardiac arrest. You can also read about the following: Johns Hopkins says that a lack in blood flow can lead to a person losing consciousness. If not treated, it can cause someone to be disabled or even die.

Symptoms of cardiac arrest include fatigue, dizziness and nausea. There may be no symptoms in certain cases.

It can also happen unexpectedly.

Johns Hopkins advises that people should call 911 or visit the ER if experiencing heart issues such as dizziness or shortness of breathe.